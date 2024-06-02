Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Steelcast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.28% YOY

Steelcast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.28% YOY

Livemint

Steelcast Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 18.22% YoY & profit decreased by 4.28% YoY

Steelcast Q4 Results Live

Steelcast Q4 Results Live : Steelcast announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.22% and a decline in profit by 4.28% compared to the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company saw a growth in revenue by 8.96% and an increase in profit by 7.37%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.35% year-on-year.

The operating income showed a positive trend with a 7.1% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a decrease of 7.74% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 9.21, reflecting a 4.55% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Steelcast delivered a -2.4% return in the last week, 1.74% return in the last 6 months, and 2.89% year-to-date.

As of now, Steelcast holds a market capitalization of 1280.99 Cr with a 52-week high of 747 and a low of 452.9.

Steelcast Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.490.31+8.96%120.32-18.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.7410.25+4.74%9.91+8.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.34.44-3.16%4.38-1.88%
Total Operating Expense73.8767.41+9.59%93.74-21.19%
Operating Income24.5322.9+7.1%26.58-7.74%
Net Income Before Taxes25.1123.39+7.32%26.25-4.34%
Net Income18.7117.42+7.37%19.54-4.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.218.61+6.97%9.65-4.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹98.4Cr

