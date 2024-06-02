Steelcast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.28% YOY

Steelcast Q4 Results Live : Steelcast announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.22% and a decline in profit by 4.28% compared to the same quarter last year.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company saw a growth in revenue by 8.96% and an increase in profit by 7.37%.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.35% year-on-year.
The operating income showed a positive trend with a 7.1% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a decrease of 7.74% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.21, reflecting a 4.55% decrease year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Steelcast delivered a -2.4% return in the last week, 1.74% return in the last 6 months, and 2.89% year-to-date.
As of now, Steelcast holds a market capitalization of ₹1280.99 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹747 and a low of ₹452.9.
Steelcast Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.4
|90.31
|+8.96%
|120.32
|-18.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.74
|10.25
|+4.74%
|9.91
|+8.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.3
|4.44
|-3.16%
|4.38
|-1.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.87
|67.41
|+9.59%
|93.74
|-21.19%
|Operating Income
|24.53
|22.9
|+7.1%
|26.58
|-7.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.11
|23.39
|+7.32%
|26.25
|-4.34%
|Net Income
|18.71
|17.42
|+7.37%
|19.54
|-4.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.21
|8.61
|+6.97%
|9.65
|-4.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹18.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹98.4Cr
