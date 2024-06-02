Steelcast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.28% YOY

Steelcast Q4 Results Live : Steelcast announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.22% and a decline in profit by 4.28% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company saw a growth in revenue by 8.96% and an increase in profit by 7.37%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.35% year-on-year.

The operating income showed a positive trend with a 7.1% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a decrease of 7.74% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.21, reflecting a 4.55% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Steelcast delivered a -2.4% return in the last week, 1.74% return in the last 6 months, and 2.89% year-to-date.

As of now, Steelcast holds a market capitalization of ₹1280.99 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹747 and a low of ₹452.9.

Steelcast Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.4 90.31 +8.96% 120.32 -18.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.74 10.25 +4.74% 9.91 +8.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.3 4.44 -3.16% 4.38 -1.88% Total Operating Expense 73.87 67.41 +9.59% 93.74 -21.19% Operating Income 24.53 22.9 +7.1% 26.58 -7.74% Net Income Before Taxes 25.11 23.39 +7.32% 26.25 -4.34% Net Income 18.71 17.42 +7.37% 19.54 -4.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.21 8.61 +6.97% 9.65 -4.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹98.4Cr

