Steep forex loss prompts IndiGo to eye more foreign flights
Abhishek Law 3 min read 04 Nov 2025, 11:34 pm IST
Excluding the impact of forex changes, IndiGo made a profit of ₹104 crore during the September quarter against a ₹2,347 crore profit in the June quarter, and ₹754 crore a year ago.
India's largest airline IndiGo is looking to fly more overseas routes that generate foreign currency, following a bleak quarter when forex losses widened its losses.
