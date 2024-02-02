Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Stel Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 36.76% YoY

Livemint

Stel Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 19.09% YoY & profit decreased by 36.76% YoY

Stel Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Stel Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.09% & the profit decreased by 36.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 92.8% and the profit decreased by 96.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.12% q-o-q & increased by 8.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 96.69% q-o-q & decreased by 41.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.05 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Stel Holdings has delivered 11.56% return in the last 1 week, 36.7% return in the last 6 months, and -1.13% YTD return.

Currently, Stel Holdings has a market cap of 587.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 347 & 130 respectively.

Stel Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.34.17-92.8%0.37-19.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.04-18.12%0.03+8.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02+5.52%0.01+25.55%
Total Operating Expense0.170.18-4.22%0.15+14.53%
Operating Income0.133.99-96.69%0.22-41.08%
Net Income Before Taxes0.133.99-96.69%0.22-41.08%
Net Income0.12.99-96.72%0.15-36.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.051.62-96.91%0.08-37.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.1Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.3Cr

