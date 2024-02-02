Stel Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 36.76% YoY

Stel Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.09% & the profit decreased by 36.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 92.8% and the profit decreased by 96.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.12% q-o-q & increased by 8.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 96.69% q-o-q & decreased by 41.08% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Stel Holdings has delivered 11.56% return in the last 1 week, 36.7% return in the last 6 months, and -1.13% YTD return.

Currently, Stel Holdings has a market cap of ₹587.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹347 & ₹130 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stel Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.3 4.17 -92.8% 0.37 -19.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.04 -18.12% 0.03 +8.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 +5.52% 0.01 +25.55% Total Operating Expense 0.17 0.18 -4.22% 0.15 +14.53% Operating Income 0.13 3.99 -96.69% 0.22 -41.08% Net Income Before Taxes 0.13 3.99 -96.69% 0.22 -41.08% Net Income 0.1 2.99 -96.72% 0.15 -36.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 1.62 -96.91% 0.08 -37.5% Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.1Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!