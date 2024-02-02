Stel Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 36.76% YoY

Stel Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.09% & the profit decreased by 36.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 92.8% and the profit decreased by 96.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.12% q-o-q & increased by 8.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 96.69% q-o-q & decreased by 41.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.
Stel Holdings has delivered 11.56% return in the last 1 week, 36.7% return in the last 6 months, and -1.13% YTD return.
Currently, Stel Holdings has a market cap of ₹587.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹347 & ₹130 respectively.
Stel Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.3
|4.17
|-92.8%
|0.37
|-19.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.04
|-18.12%
|0.03
|+8.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|+5.52%
|0.01
|+25.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.17
|0.18
|-4.22%
|0.15
|+14.53%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|3.99
|-96.69%
|0.22
|-41.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.13
|3.99
|-96.69%
|0.22
|-41.08%
|Net Income
|0.1
|2.99
|-96.72%
|0.15
|-36.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|1.62
|-96.91%
|0.08
|-37.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.1Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.3Cr
