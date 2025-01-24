Stel Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Stel Holdings declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a profit decline of 10% year-over-year (YoY) with profit reaching ₹0.09 crore and revenue at ₹0.3 crore. The topline showed no growth, reflecting a 0% decrease YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Stel Holdings faced a significant decline in revenue by 96.14% and profit decreased by 98.43%. This sharp drop highlights challenges the company is currently facing.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 33.33% both quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating increased operational costs.
Furthermore, the operating income plummeted by 98.3% q-o-q, while remaining unchanged at 0% Y-o-Y, which raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹0.05, which also reflects a 0% decrease YoY, suggesting stagnant earnings despite the profit decline.
In the past week, Stel Holdings has delivered a return of -3.96%. Over the last six months, the return stands at -14.69%, and a year-to-date return of -7.25% further underscores the company's struggles.
Currently, Stel Holdings holds a market capitalization of ₹693.83 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹605.25 and a low of ₹271.25, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.
Stel Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.3
|7.78
|-96.14%
|0.3
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.03
|+33.33%
|0.03
|+33.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.02
|-50%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.18
|0.14
|+28.57%
|0.17
|+5.88%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|7.64
|-98.3%
|0.13
|-0%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.13
|7.64
|-98.3%
|0.13
|-0%
|Net Income
|0.09
|5.72
|-98.43%
|0.1
|-10%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|3.1
|-98.39%
|0.05
|-0%
