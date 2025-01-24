Stel Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 10% YOY, profit at ₹0.09 crore and revenue at ₹0.3 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Stel Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Stel Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Stel Holdings declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a profit decline of 10% year-over-year (YoY) with profit reaching 0.09 crore and revenue at 0.3 crore. The topline showed no growth, reflecting a 0% decrease YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Stel Holdings faced a significant decline in revenue by 96.14% and profit decreased by 98.43%. This sharp drop highlights challenges the company is currently facing.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 33.33% both quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating increased operational costs.

Furthermore, the operating income plummeted by 98.3% q-o-q, while remaining unchanged at 0% Y-o-Y, which raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 0.05, which also reflects a 0% decrease YoY, suggesting stagnant earnings despite the profit decline.

In the past week, Stel Holdings has delivered a return of -3.96%. Over the last six months, the return stands at -14.69%, and a year-to-date return of -7.25% further underscores the company's struggles.

Currently, Stel Holdings holds a market capitalization of 693.83 Crore, with a 52-week high of 605.25 and a low of 271.25, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.

Stel Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.37.78-96.14%0.3-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.03+33.33%0.03+33.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.02-50%
Total Operating Expense0.180.14+28.57%0.17+5.88%
Operating Income0.137.64-98.3%0.13-0%
Net Income Before Taxes0.137.64-98.3%0.13-0%
Net Income0.095.72-98.43%0.1-10%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.053.1-98.39%0.05-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.09Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.3Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
