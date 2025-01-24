Stel Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 10% YOY, profit at ₹0.09 crore and revenue at ₹0.3 crore

Stel Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Stel Holdings declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a profit decline of 10% year-over-year (YoY) with profit reaching ₹0.09 crore and revenue at ₹0.3 crore. The topline showed no growth, reflecting a 0% decrease YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Stel Holdings faced a significant decline in revenue by 96.14% and profit decreased by 98.43%. This sharp drop highlights challenges the company is currently facing.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 33.33% both quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating increased operational costs.

Furthermore, the operating income plummeted by 98.3% q-o-q, while remaining unchanged at 0% Y-o-Y, which raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹0.05, which also reflects a 0% decrease YoY, suggesting stagnant earnings despite the profit decline.

In the past week, Stel Holdings has delivered a return of -3.96%. Over the last six months, the return stands at -14.69%, and a year-to-date return of -7.25% further underscores the company's struggles.

Currently, Stel Holdings holds a market capitalization of ₹693.83 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹605.25 and a low of ₹271.25, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.

Stel Holdings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.3 7.78 -96.14% 0.3 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.03 +33.33% 0.03 +33.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.02 -50% Total Operating Expense 0.18 0.14 +28.57% 0.17 +5.88% Operating Income 0.13 7.64 -98.3% 0.13 -0% Net Income Before Taxes 0.13 7.64 -98.3% 0.13 -0% Net Income 0.09 5.72 -98.43% 0.1 -10% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 3.1 -98.39% 0.05 -0%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.