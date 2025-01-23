Stellantis Supplier CLN Seeks 90% Writedown on Its Bank Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Italian car-parts manufacturer CLN-Coils Lamiere Nastri SpA asked bank creditors to write down about 90% of their unsecured loans as it seeks to drastically reduce its debt amid the crisis in the automotive sector.

Earlier this month, the Turin-based supplier to Stellantis NV sent a restructuring proposal to creditors that hold more than €300 million ($312 million) of loans, according to people familiar with the matter. Under the plan, lenders would receive equity-like financial instruments and the company would sell some of its assets, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Advertisement

Gabriele Perris Magnetto, the chief executive officer of CLN, declined to comment.

The plan is an early proposal and can still change as negotiations continue, but it underscores the difficulties auto suppliers face as orders from carmakers dry up. Stellantis, one of CLN’s largest customers, saw steep declines in vehicle shipments in recent months, recording a 20% drop in the third quarter and a 9% in the fourth.

The supplier was founded after World War II by Mario Magnetto, whose family still controls a 75% stake, while steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA owns the remainder. Based near the historic Turin headquarters of Fiat — now one of the Stellantis brands — CLN expanded in Europe, Latin America, China and South Africa in recent years.

Advertisement

The company has been under court protection from creditors since October, according to a corporate filing. A €50 million bond was due in November.

--With assistance from Alberto Brambilla.

(Updates with CEO comment in third paragraph and further details in last.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com