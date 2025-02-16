Sterling Powergensys Q3 Results 2025:Sterling Powergensys declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 627.27% and the loss came at ₹0.09Cr. It is noteworthy that Sterling Powergensys had declared a profit of ₹1.79Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 142.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 40% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 80% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reflects a strategic adjustment in cost management, despite the significant revenue growth.

Sterling Powergensys Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 46.15% q-o-q but decreased by 275% Y-o-Y, indicating challenges in sustaining operational profitability compared to the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.17, which represents a drastic decrease of 104.83% Y-o-Y.

Sterling Powergensys has delivered -9.58% return in the last 1 week, -5.25% return in last 6 months, and -12.44% year-to-date (YTD) return. This performance highlights the volatility in the stock as investors react to the latest results.

Currently, the Sterling Powergensys has a market cap of ₹30 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹97.1 and a low of ₹14.66, showcasing the significant fluctuations in investor sentiment over the past year.

Sterling Powergensys Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.8 0.33 +142.42% 0.11 +627.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.09 0.15 -40% 0.05 +80% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.05 -40% 0.06 -50% Total Operating Expense 0.94 0.59 +59.32% 0.03 +3033.33% Operating Income -0.14 -0.26 +46.15% 0.08 -275% Net Income Before Taxes -0.09 0.01 -1000% 1.79 -105.03% Net Income -0.09 0.01 -1000% 1.79 -105.03% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.17 0.02 -950% 3.52 -104.83%