Sterling Powergensys Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.09Cr, Revenue increased by 627.27% YoY

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Sterling Powergensys Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Sterling Powergensys Q3 Results 2025:Sterling Powergensys declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 627.27% and the loss came at 0.09Cr. It is noteworthy that Sterling Powergensys had declared a profit of 1.79Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 142.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 40% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 80% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reflects a strategic adjustment in cost management, despite the significant revenue growth.

Sterling Powergensys Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 46.15% q-o-q but decreased by 275% Y-o-Y, indicating challenges in sustaining operational profitability compared to the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -0.17, which represents a drastic decrease of 104.83% Y-o-Y.

Sterling Powergensys has delivered -9.58% return in the last 1 week, -5.25% return in last 6 months, and -12.44% year-to-date (YTD) return. This performance highlights the volatility in the stock as investors react to the latest results.

Currently, the Sterling Powergensys has a market cap of 30 Cr with a 52-week high of 97.1 and a low of 14.66, showcasing the significant fluctuations in investor sentiment over the past year.

Sterling Powergensys Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.80.33+142.42%0.11+627.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.090.15-40%0.05+80%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.05-40%0.06-50%
Total Operating Expense0.940.59+59.32%0.03+3033.33%
Operating Income-0.14-0.26+46.15%0.08-275%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.090.01-1000%1.79-105.03%
Net Income-0.090.01-1000%1.79-105.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.170.02-950%3.52-104.83%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.09Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.8Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
