Sterling Powergensys Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.09Cr, Revenue increased by 627.27% YoY

Sterling Powergensys Q3 Results 2025:Sterling Powergensys declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 627.27% and the loss came at ₹0.09Cr. It is noteworthy that Sterling Powergensys had declared a profit of ₹1.79Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 142.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 40% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 80% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This reflects a strategic adjustment in cost management, despite the significant revenue growth.
The operating income was up by 46.15% q-o-q but decreased by 275% Y-o-Y, indicating challenges in sustaining operational profitability compared to the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.17, which represents a drastic decrease of 104.83% Y-o-Y.
Sterling Powergensys has delivered -9.58% return in the last 1 week, -5.25% return in last 6 months, and -12.44% year-to-date (YTD) return. This performance highlights the volatility in the stock as investors react to the latest results.
Currently, the Sterling Powergensys has a market cap of ₹30 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹97.1 and a low of ₹14.66, showcasing the significant fluctuations in investor sentiment over the past year.
Sterling Powergensys Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.8
|0.33
|+142.42%
|0.11
|+627.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.09
|0.15
|-40%
|0.05
|+80%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.05
|-40%
|0.06
|-50%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.94
|0.59
|+59.32%
|0.03
|+3033.33%
|Operating Income
|-0.14
|-0.26
|+46.15%
|0.08
|-275%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.09
|0.01
|-1000%
|1.79
|-105.03%
|Net Income
|-0.09
|0.01
|-1000%
|1.79
|-105.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.17
|0.02
|-950%
|3.52
|-104.83%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.09Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0.8Cr