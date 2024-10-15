Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: profit at ₹7.05Cr, Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 Results Live : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy declared its Q2 results on 14 October 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround with a profit of ₹7.05 crore. This marks a substantial improvement compared to a loss of ₹54.25 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The company's revenue also experienced a robust growth of 35.68% year-on-year, reflecting positive momentum in its operations.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sterling & Wilson's revenue saw a growth of 12.61%. The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.94% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 15.16% year-on-year, indicating effective cost management strategies.

However, the operating income faced a decline of 30.72% quarter-on-quarter, although it surged by an impressive 607.8% year-on-year, highlighting the company's strong performance relative to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.3, reflecting an impressive increase of 110.49% year-on-year, showcasing the company's enhanced profitability.

Market performance has been favorable for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, with a return of 6.85% over the last week, 11.72% over the past six months, and a notable 28.33% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹12,952.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹828 and a low of ₹253.

As of 15 October 2024, out of three analysts covering the stock, two have issued a 'Buy' rating while one has given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1030.49 915.06 +12.61% 759.52 +35.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.36 46.92 +0.94% 55.82 -15.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.83 4.01 -4.49% 4.29 -10.72% Total Operating Expense 1016.17 894.39 +13.62% 762.34 +33.3% Operating Income 14.32 20.67 -30.72% -2.82 +607.8% Net Income Before Taxes 20.07 14.66 +36.9% -49.95 +140.18% Net Income 7.05 4.19 +68.26% -54.25 +113% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.3 0.18 +66.67% -2.86 +110.49%