Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: profit at ₹7.05Cr, Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY & profit at 7.05Cr

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 Results Live
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 Results Live

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 Results Live : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy declared its Q2 results on 14 October 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround with a profit of 7.05 crore. This marks a substantial improvement compared to a loss of 54.25 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The company's revenue also experienced a robust growth of 35.68% year-on-year, reflecting positive momentum in its operations.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sterling & Wilson's revenue saw a growth of 12.61%. The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.94% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 15.16% year-on-year, indicating effective cost management strategies.

However, the operating income faced a decline of 30.72% quarter-on-quarter, although it surged by an impressive 607.8% year-on-year, highlighting the company's strong performance relative to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.3, reflecting an impressive increase of 110.49% year-on-year, showcasing the company's enhanced profitability.

Market performance has been favorable for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, with a return of 6.85% over the last week, 11.72% over the past six months, and a notable 28.33% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 12,952.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 828 and a low of 253.

As of 15 October 2024, out of three analysts covering the stock, two have issued a 'Buy' rating while one has given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1030.49915.06+12.61%759.52+35.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.3646.92+0.94%55.82-15.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.834.01-4.49%4.29-10.72%
Total Operating Expense1016.17894.39+13.62%762.34+33.3%
Operating Income14.3220.67-30.72%-2.82+607.8%
Net Income Before Taxes20.0714.66+36.9%-49.95+140.18%
Net Income7.054.19+68.26%-54.25+113%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.30.18+66.67%-2.86+110.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹7.05Cr
₹1030.49Cr
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: profit at ₹7.05Cr, Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    156.25
    10:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.05 (-1.3%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    168.55
    10:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.15 (1.9%)

    Tata Power share price

    467.70
    10:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    5.35 (1.16%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    196.10
    10:36 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -3.8 (-1.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,037.00
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    38.75 (3.88%)

    Infosys share price

    1,963.80
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    5.1 (0.26%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.75
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.75 (0.2%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,190.20
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -22.65 (-0.36%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oil India share price

    568.00
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -18.1 (-3.09%)

    Indian Energy Exchange share price

    191.25
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-2.35%)

    Just Dial share price

    1,231.05
    10:26 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -29.15 (-2.31%)

    Natco Pharma share price

    1,386.65
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -32.7 (-2.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    881.45
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    55.9 (6.77%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.15
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    5.12 (6.48%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    589.40
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.3 (6.37%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    710.05
    10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    33.4 (4.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.