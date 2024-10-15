Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: profit at ₹7.05Cr, Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 Results Live : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy declared its Q2 results on 14 October 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround with a profit of ₹7.05 crore. This marks a substantial improvement compared to a loss of ₹54.25 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The company's revenue also experienced a robust growth of 35.68% year-on-year, reflecting positive momentum in its operations.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Sterling & Wilson's revenue saw a growth of 12.61%. The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.94% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 15.16% year-on-year, indicating effective cost management strategies.
However, the operating income faced a decline of 30.72% quarter-on-quarter, although it surged by an impressive 607.8% year-on-year, highlighting the company's strong performance relative to the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.3, reflecting an impressive increase of 110.49% year-on-year, showcasing the company's enhanced profitability.
Market performance has been favorable for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, with a return of 6.85% over the last week, 11.72% over the past six months, and a notable 28.33% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹12,952.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹828 and a low of ₹253.
As of 15 October 2024, out of three analysts covering the stock, two have issued a 'Buy' rating while one has given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1030.49
|915.06
|+12.61%
|759.52
|+35.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.36
|46.92
|+0.94%
|55.82
|-15.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.83
|4.01
|-4.49%
|4.29
|-10.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|1016.17
|894.39
|+13.62%
|762.34
|+33.3%
|Operating Income
|14.32
|20.67
|-30.72%
|-2.82
|+607.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.07
|14.66
|+36.9%
|-49.95
|+140.18%
|Net Income
|7.05
|4.19
|+68.26%
|-54.25
|+113%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.3
|0.18
|+66.67%
|-2.86
|+110.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.05Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1030.49Cr
