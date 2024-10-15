Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: profit at 7.05Cr, Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: profit at ₹7.05Cr, Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY

Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 results: Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY & profit at 7.05Cr

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 Results Live

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 Results Live : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy declared its Q2 results on 14 October 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround with a profit of 7.05 crore. This marks a substantial improvement compared to a loss of 54.25 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The company's revenue also experienced a robust growth of 35.68% year-on-year, reflecting positive momentum in its operations.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sterling & Wilson's revenue saw a growth of 12.61%. The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.94% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 15.16% year-on-year, indicating effective cost management strategies.

However, the operating income faced a decline of 30.72% quarter-on-quarter, although it surged by an impressive 607.8% year-on-year, highlighting the company's strong performance relative to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.3, reflecting an impressive increase of 110.49% year-on-year, showcasing the company's enhanced profitability.

Market performance has been favorable for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, with a return of 6.85% over the last week, 11.72% over the past six months, and a notable 28.33% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 12,952.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 828 and a low of 253.

As of 15 October 2024, out of three analysts covering the stock, two have issued a 'Buy' rating while one has given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a strong buy, reflecting confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1030.49915.06+12.61%759.52+35.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.3646.92+0.94%55.82-15.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.834.01-4.49%4.29-10.72%
Total Operating Expense1016.17894.39+13.62%762.34+33.3%
Operating Income14.3220.67-30.72%-2.82+607.8%
Net Income Before Taxes20.0714.66+36.9%-49.95+140.18%
Net Income7.054.19+68.26%-54.25+113%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.30.18+66.67%-2.86+110.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.05Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1030.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.