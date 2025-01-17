Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 Results 2025:Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable turnaround with a profit of ₹14.83 crore. The company's topline witnessed an impressive increase of 215.19% year-over-year, a significant recovery from a loss of ₹63.67 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year. The revenue also grew by 78.28% compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the surge in revenue, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.84% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 7.92% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 Results

The operating income of the company surged by 367.6% quarter-over-quarter and by 423.95% year-over-year, demonstrating robust operational efficiency and growth. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.63, reflecting a substantial increase of 119.03% year-over-year.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, the outlook for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy appears positive, with 2 out of 3 analysts covering the company giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy, signaling strong investor confidence in the company's future performance.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1837.2 1030.49 +78.28% 582.88 +215.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.76 47.36 +0.84% 51.87 -7.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.37 3.83 -12.01% 4.49 -24.94% Total Operating Expense 1770.24 1016.17 +74.21% 603.55 +193.3% Operating Income 66.96 14.32 +367.6% -20.67 +423.95% Net Income Before Taxes 41.09 20.07 +104.73% -60.79 +167.59% Net Income 14.83 7.05 +110.35% -63.67 +123.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 0.3 +110% -3.31 +119.03%