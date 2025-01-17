Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹14.83Cr, Revenue increased by 215.19% YoY

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 215.19% YoY & profit at 14.83Cr

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 Results 2025:Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable turnaround with a profit of 14.83 crore. The company's topline witnessed an impressive increase of 215.19% year-over-year, a significant recovery from a loss of 63.67 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year. The revenue also grew by 78.28% compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the surge in revenue, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.84% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 7.92% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 Results

The operating income of the company surged by 367.6% quarter-over-quarter and by 423.95% year-over-year, demonstrating robust operational efficiency and growth. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.63, reflecting a substantial increase of 119.03% year-over-year.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, the outlook for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy appears positive, with 2 out of 3 analysts covering the company giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy, signaling strong investor confidence in the company's future performance.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1837.21030.49+78.28%582.88+215.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.7647.36+0.84%51.87-7.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.373.83-12.01%4.49-24.94%
Total Operating Expense1770.241016.17+74.21%603.55+193.3%
Operating Income66.9614.32+367.6%-20.67+423.95%
Net Income Before Taxes41.0920.07+104.73%-60.79+167.59%
Net Income14.837.05+110.35%-63.67+123.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.630.3+110%-3.31+119.03%
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
