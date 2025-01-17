Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹14.83Cr, Revenue increased by 215.19% YoY

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 Results 2025:Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable turnaround with a profit of ₹14.83 crore. The company's topline witnessed an impressive increase of 215.19% year-over-year, a significant recovery from a loss of ₹63.67 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year. The revenue also grew by 78.28% compared to the previous quarter.
Despite the surge in revenue, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.84% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 7.92% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.
The operating income of the company surged by 367.6% quarter-over-quarter and by 423.95% year-over-year, demonstrating robust operational efficiency and growth. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.63, reflecting a substantial increase of 119.03% year-over-year.
As of 17 Jan, 2025, the outlook for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy appears positive, with 2 out of 3 analysts covering the company giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst recommending a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy, signaling strong investor confidence in the company's future performance.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1837.2
|1030.49
|+78.28%
|582.88
|+215.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.76
|47.36
|+0.84%
|51.87
|-7.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.37
|3.83
|-12.01%
|4.49
|-24.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1770.24
|1016.17
|+74.21%
|603.55
|+193.3%
|Operating Income
|66.96
|14.32
|+367.6%
|-20.67
|+423.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.09
|20.07
|+104.73%
|-60.79
|+167.59%
|Net Income
|14.83
|7.05
|+110.35%
|-63.67
|+123.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|0.3
|+110%
|-3.31
|+119.03%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹14.83Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1837.2Cr