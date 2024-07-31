Sterlite Technologies Q1 results : loss at ₹48Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.97% YoY

Sterlite Technologies Q1 Results Live : Sterlite Technologies declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.97% & the loss came at ₹48cr.
It is noteworthy that Sterlite Technologies had declared a profit of ₹54cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.49% q-o-q and decreased by 20.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 106.25% q-o-q and decreased by 98.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.97 for Q1, which decreased by 184.92% Y-o-Y.
Sterlite Technologies has delivered 2.7% return in the last 1 week, 3.69% return in the last 6 months, and 1.8% YTD return.
Currently, Sterlite Technologies has a market cap of ₹7089.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.05 & ₹109.5 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Sterlite Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1218
|1140
|+6.84%
|1522
|-19.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|202
|203
|-0.49%
|253
|-20.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|82
|85
|-3.53%
|81
|+1.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|1216
|1172
|+3.75%
|1389
|-12.46%
|Operating Income
|2
|-32
|+106.25%
|133
|-98.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-60
|-106
|+43.4%
|63
|-195.24%
|Net Income
|-48
|-82
|+41.46%
|54
|-188.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.97
|-2.05
|+52.82%
|1.14
|-184.92%
