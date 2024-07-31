Sterlite Technologies Q1 results : loss at ₹48Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.97% YoY

Sterlite Technologies Q1 Results Live : Sterlite Technologies declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.97% & the loss came at ₹48cr.

It is noteworthy that Sterlite Technologies had declared a profit of ₹54cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.49% q-o-q and decreased by 20.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 106.25% q-o-q and decreased by 98.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.97 for Q1, which decreased by 184.92% Y-o-Y.

Sterlite Technologies has delivered 2.7% return in the last 1 week, 3.69% return in the last 6 months, and 1.8% YTD return.

Currently, Sterlite Technologies has a market cap of ₹7089.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.05 & ₹109.5 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Sterlite Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1218 1140 +6.84% 1522 -19.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 202 203 -0.49% 253 -20.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 82 85 -3.53% 81 +1.23% Total Operating Expense 1216 1172 +3.75% 1389 -12.46% Operating Income 2 -32 +106.25% 133 -98.5% Net Income Before Taxes -60 -106 +43.4% 63 -195.24% Net Income -48 -82 +41.46% 54 -188.89% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.97 -2.05 +52.82% 1.14 -184.92%