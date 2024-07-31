Sterlite Technologies Q1 results : loss at ₹48Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.97% YoY

Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Sterlite Technologies Q1 Results Live : Sterlite Technologies declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.97% & the loss came at 48cr.

It is noteworthy that Sterlite Technologies had declared a profit of 54cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.49% q-o-q and decreased by 20.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 106.25% q-o-q and decreased by 98.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.97 for Q1, which decreased by 184.92% Y-o-Y.

Sterlite Technologies has delivered 2.7% return in the last 1 week, 3.69% return in the last 6 months, and 1.8% YTD return.

Currently, Sterlite Technologies has a market cap of 7089.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 179.05 & 109.5 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Sterlite Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12181140+6.84%1522-19.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total202203-0.49%253-20.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization8285-3.53%81+1.23%
Total Operating Expense12161172+3.75%1389-12.46%
Operating Income2-32+106.25%133-98.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-60-106+43.4%63-195.24%
Net Income-48-82+41.46%54-188.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.97-2.05+52.82%1.14-184.92%
