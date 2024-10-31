Sterlite Technologies Q2 results: loss at ₹14Cr, Revenue decreased by 5.42% YoY

Sterlite Technologies Q2 Results Live : Sterlite Technologies declared its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter with a loss of ₹14 crore, a significant decline compared to the profit of ₹34 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. The company's topline also decreased by 5.42% year-on-year, illustrating ongoing difficulties in the market.
Despite the year-on-year decline, Sterlite Technologies saw a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 16.01%, showcasing some resilience in their operations. This growth comes alongside a notable drop in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 2.48% sequentially and 18.93% on a yearly basis.
The operating income experienced an impressive increase of 3000% compared to the previous quarter, although it still decreased by 51.56% year-on-year. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹-0.26, reflecting a sharp decline of 136.71% when compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, Sterlite Technologies has faced significant challenges, recording a -0.49% return over the past week, -13.87% over the last six months, and -17.07% year-to-date. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹5776.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹162.9 and a low of ₹109.5.
Analyst sentiment remains mixed, as of October 31, 2024, out of three analysts covering Sterlite Technologies, one has given a 'Sell' rating while two analysts recommend a 'Buy' rating, indicating varying perspectives on the company's future performance.
Sterlite Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1413
|1218
|+16.01%
|1494
|-5.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|197
|202
|-2.48%
|243
|-18.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|83
|82
|+1.22%
|85
|-2.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|1351
|1216
|+11.1%
|1366
|-1.1%
|Operating Income
|62
|2
|+3000%
|128
|-51.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-16
|-60
|+73.33%
|38
|-142.11%
|Net Income
|-14
|-48
|+70.83%
|34
|-141.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.26
|-0.97
|+73.18%
|0.71
|-136.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-14Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1413Cr
