Sterlite Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 57.89% YOY, loss at ₹24 crore and revenue at ₹1261 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Sterlite Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Sterlite Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Sterlite Technologies declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 4.61% year-over-year, while the loss decreased significantly by 57.89% YoY, amounting to 24 crore with total revenue at 1261 crore. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a more substantial decline of 10.76%, and the loss rose by 71.43%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 2.03% quarter-on-quarter and 23.72% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may be a contributing factor to the improved loss figures.

Sterlite Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income witnessed a decline of 29.03% quarter-on-quarter but saw a remarkable increase of 633.33% year-over-year, indicating a significant turnaround in the company's performance compared to the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.46 for Q3, reflecting a 62.6% improvement year-over-year.

Sterlite Technologies has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -1.6% return over the last week, -23.41% return in the past six months, and -4.55% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a volatile market sentiment surrounding the company.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, Sterlite Technologies holds a market capitalization of 5335.08 Crore with a 52-week high of 155.05 and a low of 102.51. This performance in the stock market reflects the broader challenges the company is currently facing.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of the three analysts covering the company, one has issued a Sell rating while two analysts have given a Buy rating, indicating a mixed outlook for investors.

Sterlite Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12611413-10.76%1322-4.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total193197-2.03%253-23.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization8483+1.2%84-0%
Total Operating Expense12171351-9.92%1316-7.52%
Operating Income4462-29.03%6+633.33%
Net Income Before Taxes-34-16-112.5%-68+50%
Net Income-24-14-71.43%-57+57.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.46-0.26-76.92%-1.23+62.6%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-24Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1261Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
