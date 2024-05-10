Sterlite Technologies Q4 results : loss at ₹82Cr, Revenue decreased by 39.2% YoY

Sterlite Technologies Q4 Results Live : Sterlite Technologies announced their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, revealing a topline decrease of 39.2% and a loss of ₹82 crore. This marks a significant downturn compared to the profit of ₹67 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The company also experienced a 13.77% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 19.76% quarter-on-quarter and 23.11% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 633.33% quarter-on-quarter and 118.08% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹-2.05, reflecting a 200.61% decrease year-on-year.
Sterlite Technologies' stock performance has been lackluster, with returns of -9.35% in the last week, -9.61% in the last 6 months, and -12.71% year-to-date.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹6077.59 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹179.05 and ₹110.1 respectively.
Analysts covering Sterlite Technologies have mixed ratings as of 10 May, 2024, with 1 analyst rating it as a Strong Sell, 1 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.
Sterlite Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1140
|1322
|-13.77%
|1875
|-39.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|203
|253
|-19.76%
|264
|-23.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85
|84
|+1.19%
|78
|+8.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|1172
|1316
|-10.94%
|1698
|-30.98%
|Operating Income
|-32
|6
|-633.33%
|177
|-118.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-106
|-68
|-55.88%
|114
|-192.98%
|Net Income
|-82
|-57
|-43.86%
|67
|-222.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.05
|-1.23
|-67.15%
|2.04
|-200.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1140Cr
