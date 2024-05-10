Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sterlite Technologies Q4 results : loss at 82Cr, Revenue decreased by 39.2% YoY

Sterlite Technologies Q4 results : loss at ₹82Cr, Revenue decreased by 39.2% YoY

Livemint

Sterlite Technologies Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 39.2% YoY & loss at 82Cr

Sterlite Technologies Q4 Results Live

Sterlite Technologies Q4 Results Live : Sterlite Technologies announced their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, revealing a topline decrease of 39.2% and a loss of 82 crore. This marks a significant downturn compared to the profit of 67 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company also experienced a 13.77% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 19.76% quarter-on-quarter and 23.11% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 633.33% quarter-on-quarter and 118.08% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at -2.05, reflecting a 200.61% decrease year-on-year.

Sterlite Technologies' stock performance has been lackluster, with returns of -9.35% in the last week, -9.61% in the last 6 months, and -12.71% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 6077.59 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 179.05 and 110.1 respectively.

Analysts covering Sterlite Technologies have mixed ratings as of 10 May, 2024, with 1 analyst rating it as a Strong Sell, 1 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.

Sterlite Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11401322-13.77%1875-39.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total203253-19.76%264-23.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization8584+1.19%78+8.97%
Total Operating Expense11721316-10.94%1698-30.98%
Operating Income-326-633.33%177-118.08%
Net Income Before Taxes-106-68-55.88%114-192.98%
Net Income-82-57-43.86%67-222.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.05-1.23-67.15%2.04-200.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1140Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

