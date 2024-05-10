Sterlite Technologies Q4 results : loss at ₹82Cr, Revenue decreased by 39.2% YoY

Sterlite Technologies Q4 Results Live : Sterlite Technologies announced their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, revealing a topline decrease of 39.2% and a loss of ₹82 crore. This marks a significant downturn compared to the profit of ₹67 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also experienced a 13.77% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 19.76% quarter-on-quarter and 23.11% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 633.33% quarter-on-quarter and 118.08% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹-2.05, reflecting a 200.61% decrease year-on-year.

Sterlite Technologies' stock performance has been lackluster, with returns of -9.35% in the last week, -9.61% in the last 6 months, and -12.71% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹6077.59 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹179.05 and ₹110.1 respectively.

Analysts covering Sterlite Technologies have mixed ratings as of 10 May, 2024, with 1 analyst rating it as a Strong Sell, 1 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy.

Sterlite Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1140 1322 -13.77% 1875 -39.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 203 253 -19.76% 264 -23.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 85 84 +1.19% 78 +8.97% Total Operating Expense 1172 1316 -10.94% 1698 -30.98% Operating Income -32 6 -633.33% 177 -118.08% Net Income Before Taxes -106 -68 -55.88% 114 -192.98% Net Income -82 -57 -43.86% 67 -222.39% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.05 -1.23 -67.15% 2.04 -200.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1140Cr

