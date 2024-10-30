Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.16% YoY

Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live : Stove Kraft has announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 10.15% year-over-year and a profit rise of 1.16%. The company showcased impressive growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 33.03% and profit soaring by 103.84%.
Despite the positive financial performance, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 8.15% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 10.4% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could indicate a strategic investment in operational capabilities as the company expands.
In terms of operating income, Stove Kraft reported an impressive increase of 87.68% quarter-over-quarter and 11.43% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficiency in managing its operations despite rising costs.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹5.05 for Q2, marking a 1% increase year-over-year, which is a positive sign for investors looking for steady growth in the company's profitability.
Over the last week, Stove Kraft has experienced a decline of 8.91% in stock returns. However, the company has shown remarkable resilience with a 70.29% return over the last six months and a staggering 72.11% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence in the long-term prospects.
Currently, Stove Kraft has a market capitalization of ₹2559.53 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹967.5 and a low of ₹409.5, showcasing the volatility and potential growth in the company’s stock value.
As of October 30, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while two have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Strong Buy, highlighting analysts' confidence in Stove Kraft's growth trajectory.
Stove Kraft Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|418.31
|314.45
|+33.03%
|379.77
|+10.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.19
|42.71
|+8.15%
|41.84
|+10.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.4
|15.04
|+15.68%
|11.58
|+50.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|386.7
|297.61
|+29.93%
|351.4
|+10.05%
|Operating Income
|31.61
|16.84
|+87.68%
|28.37
|+11.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.85
|10.93
|+99.97%
|22.33
|-2.16%
|Net Income
|16.72
|8.2
|+103.84%
|16.52
|+1.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.05
|2.48
|+103.63%
|5
|+1%
