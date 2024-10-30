Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.16% YoY

Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live : Stove Kraft has announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 10.15% year-over-year and a profit rise of 1.16%. The company showcased impressive growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 33.03% and profit soaring by 103.84%.

Despite the positive financial performance, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 8.15% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 10.4% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could indicate a strategic investment in operational capabilities as the company expands.

In terms of operating income, Stove Kraft reported an impressive increase of 87.68% quarter-over-quarter and 11.43% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficiency in managing its operations despite rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹5.05 for Q2, marking a 1% increase year-over-year, which is a positive sign for investors looking for steady growth in the company's profitability.

Over the last week, Stove Kraft has experienced a decline of 8.91% in stock returns. However, the company has shown remarkable resilience with a 70.29% return over the last six months and a staggering 72.11% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence in the long-term prospects.

Currently, Stove Kraft has a market capitalization of ₹2559.53 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹967.5 and a low of ₹409.5, showcasing the volatility and potential growth in the company’s stock value.

As of October 30, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while two have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Strong Buy, highlighting analysts' confidence in Stove Kraft's growth trajectory.

Stove Kraft Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 418.31 314.45 +33.03% 379.77 +10.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.19 42.71 +8.15% 41.84 +10.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.4 15.04 +15.68% 11.58 +50.24% Total Operating Expense 386.7 297.61 +29.93% 351.4 +10.05% Operating Income 31.61 16.84 +87.68% 28.37 +11.43% Net Income Before Taxes 21.85 10.93 +99.97% 22.33 -2.16% Net Income 16.72 8.2 +103.84% 16.52 +1.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.05 2.48 +103.63% 5 +1%