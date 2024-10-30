Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.16% YoY

Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.16% YoY

Livemint

Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.15% YoY & profit increased by 1.16% YoY

Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live

Stove Kraft Q2 Results Live : Stove Kraft has announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 10.15% year-over-year and a profit rise of 1.16%. The company showcased impressive growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 33.03% and profit soaring by 103.84%.

Despite the positive financial performance, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 8.15% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 10.4% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could indicate a strategic investment in operational capabilities as the company expands.

In terms of operating income, Stove Kraft reported an impressive increase of 87.68% quarter-over-quarter and 11.43% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficiency in managing its operations despite rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.05 for Q2, marking a 1% increase year-over-year, which is a positive sign for investors looking for steady growth in the company's profitability.

Over the last week, Stove Kraft has experienced a decline of 8.91% in stock returns. However, the company has shown remarkable resilience with a 70.29% return over the last six months and a staggering 72.11% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence in the long-term prospects.

Currently, Stove Kraft has a market capitalization of 2559.53 Cr, with a 52-week high of 967.5 and a low of 409.5, showcasing the volatility and potential growth in the company’s stock value.

As of October 30, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while two have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Strong Buy, highlighting analysts' confidence in Stove Kraft's growth trajectory.

Stove Kraft Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue418.31314.45+33.03%379.77+10.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.1942.71+8.15%41.84+10.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.415.04+15.68%11.58+50.24%
Total Operating Expense386.7297.61+29.93%351.4+10.05%
Operating Income31.6116.84+87.68%28.37+11.43%
Net Income Before Taxes21.8510.93+99.97%22.33-2.16%
Net Income16.728.2+103.84%16.52+1.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.052.48+103.63%5+1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.72Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹418.31Cr

