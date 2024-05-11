Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 94.12% YOY

Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : Stovec Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 35.05% & the profit increased by 94.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.42% and the profit increased by 18.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.73% q-o-q & increased by 4.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 33.2% q-o-q & increased by 183.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.75 for Q1 which increased by 94.11% Y-o-Y.
Stovec Industries has delivered -0.36% return in the last 1 week, 8.45% return in last 6 months and 5.4% YTD return.
Currently the Stovec Industries has a market cap of ₹549.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3030 & ₹1900.66 respectively.
Stovec Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.96
|57.97
|+3.42%
|44.39
|+35.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.26
|4.72
|+53.73%
|6.92
|+4.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.68
|1.89
|-11.16%
|1.51
|+11.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|54.77
|54.08
|+1.28%
|42.57
|+28.68%
|Operating Income
|5.18
|3.89
|+33.2%
|1.83
|+183.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.33
|4.88
|+29.72%
|3.2
|+97.97%
|Net Income
|4.75
|4.01
|+18.57%
|2.45
|+94.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.75
|19.2
|+18.51%
|11.72
|+94.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.75Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.96Cr
