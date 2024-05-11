Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 94.12% YOY

Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : Stovec Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 35.05% & the profit increased by 94.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.42% and the profit increased by 18.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.73% q-o-q & increased by 4.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.2% q-o-q & increased by 183.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹22.75 for Q1 which increased by 94.11% Y-o-Y.

Stovec Industries has delivered -0.36% return in the last 1 week, 8.45% return in last 6 months and 5.4% YTD return.

Currently the Stovec Industries has a market cap of ₹549.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3030 & ₹1900.66 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stovec Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.96 57.97 +3.42% 44.39 +35.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.26 4.72 +53.73% 6.92 +4.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.68 1.89 -11.16% 1.51 +11.55% Total Operating Expense 54.77 54.08 +1.28% 42.57 +28.68% Operating Income 5.18 3.89 +33.2% 1.83 +183.43% Net Income Before Taxes 6.33 4.88 +29.72% 3.2 +97.97% Net Income 4.75 4.01 +18.57% 2.45 +94.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.75 19.2 +18.51% 11.72 +94.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.75Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹59.96Cr

