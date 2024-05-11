Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 94.12% YOY

Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 94.12% YOY

Livemint

Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.05% YoY & profit increased by 94.12% YoY

Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live

Stovec Industries Q1 Results Live : Stovec Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 35.05% & the profit increased by 94.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.42% and the profit increased by 18.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.73% q-o-q & increased by 4.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.2% q-o-q & increased by 183.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.75 for Q1 which increased by 94.11% Y-o-Y.

Stovec Industries has delivered -0.36% return in the last 1 week, 8.45% return in last 6 months and 5.4% YTD return.

Currently the Stovec Industries has a market cap of 549.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3030 & 1900.66 respectively.

Stovec Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.9657.97+3.42%44.39+35.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.264.72+53.73%6.92+4.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.681.89-11.16%1.51+11.55%
Total Operating Expense54.7754.08+1.28%42.57+28.68%
Operating Income5.183.89+33.2%1.83+183.43%
Net Income Before Taxes6.334.88+29.72%3.2+97.97%
Net Income4.754.01+18.57%2.45+94.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.7519.2+18.51%11.72+94.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.75Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.96Cr

