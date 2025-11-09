String Metaverse Q2FY26 revenue jumps 213%, profit surges 229% YoY in H1FY26

India’s first publicly listed Web3 infrastructure and gaming company, String Metaverse, announced stellar financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, marking a period of exceptional growth, operational scalability, and ecosystem expansion.

Financial highlights (consolidated) String Metaverse's consolidated total income jumped 165.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹233.27 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹87.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Profit after tax for the period saw a gain of 220.59 per cent to ₹21.64 crore from ₹6.75 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA surged by 223 per cent to ₹25.83 crore from ₹8 crore.

For the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), the company's revenue jumped 213.49 per cent YoY to ₹432.34 crore from ₹137.91 crore for the corresponding period of the last year. PAT jumped 229.18 per cent YoY to ₹39.93 crore from ₹12.13 crore.

Cash EBIT of ₹47.65 crore for H1FY26, saw a 226.20 per cent YoY jump, indicating improved liquidity and efficiency. EBITDA margin for the first half of the year expanded from 2.48 per cent to 7.50 per cent.

Operational highlights The company's gaming ecosystem saw healthy growth. The active user base expanded from 4 million to 4.7 million ( 17.5 per cent QoQ), driven by successful launches of IdleMine 3.0, String Drive, String Tetris, and Rabbit 9x.

The $IDLE Token, now fully integrated across all String platforms, recorded $50M in trading volume and processed 1 million on-chain transactions in Q2 alone.

The company deployed Solana validation nodes, processed over $80M in DeFi transaction volume. String Fintech HK Ltd achieved $920M in perpetual transaction volume across Deribit and Binance.

In the high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure segment, the company established advanced colocation servers at LD-4 (Deribit), TY-4 (Binance), and TY-4 (Hyperliquid) — powering real-time trading, ultra-low latency execution, and high-frequency strategies across String’s global network.

“Q2 FY26 marks the strongest quarter in our company’s history. Our integrated ecosystem — spanning gaming, DeFi, and high-performance computing — continues to scale exponentially. The combination of community engagement, token integration, and infrastructure depth positions String Metaverse as the operating system of the internet financial system,” said Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director of String Metaverse.

“Our growth is not just financial; it’s structural. With the $IDLE token now becoming the default settlement layer across our gaming platforms, and with validation nodes and HFT servers live in three global hubs, we are redefining how digital assets and financial infrastructure merge,” Meenavalli said.

About String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META) String Metaverse Ltd is a global Web3 infrastructure and gaming powerhouse, building the Internet Financial System OS — connecting blockchain, gaming, AI, and high-frequency trading ecosystems.

Through subsidiaries in Hong Kong, UAE, India, Singapore, and Canada, the company powers scalable digital economies with programmable money rails, validation nodes, and DeFi liquidity networks.