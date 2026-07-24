Strong metal prices help Hindustan Zinc kick off FY27 on a high note

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc kicked off the financial year on a strong note, as higher metal prices, a weaker rupee and increased production helped India's largest zinc and silver producer beat Street estimates and post a more than two-fold jump in first-quarter profit.
Vedanta Group's biggest cash generator posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5,469 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, up from ₹2,234 crore a year earlier, according to exchange filings. The net income exceeded the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹5,052 crore based on a poll of six analysts.
Revenue from operations surged 77% year-on-year to a record ₹13,747 crore, driven by higher metal production, stronger prices for zinc and silver, and the sale of lead concentrate. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to an all-time high of ₹8,074 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 59% from 50% a year ago.