Results of global tech majors beat analyst and street estimates amid the coronavirus-induced global economic slump. Equity index futures surged in post-market trading after strong results from Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp., among others, putting the Nasdaq Composite on track to erase losses for the year.

Facebook Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and said it has seen “signs of stability" for sales in April after a plunge in March. This is yet another signal that tech giants may weather the coronavirus-induced economic collapse better than other sectors.

The announcement came a day after Alphabet’s Google said a drop in its online ad sales steadied in April.

Facebook said advertising revenue was roughly flat in the first three weeks of April compared with the same period last year, a tentative early sign of recovery following a “steep decrease" in revenue in March as lockdowns took effect worldwide.

Revenue growth was 18% in the first quarter, Facebook’s slowest ever by a wide margin, although it beat analysts’ expectations for growth of 16%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Ad sales, which make up nearly all of Facebook’s revenue, rose 17% to $17.44 billion.

Microsoft, too, beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, powered by sharp demand for its Teams chat and online meeting app and Xbox gaming services as the world shifted to working and playing from home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Microsoft gave business-unit forecasts that were below analyst estimates, predicting tough times for LinkedIn and some small-business software sales.

“Ultimately, Microsoft is not immune from what is going on broadly in the world in terms of GDP growth," Nadella said on a conference call with investors.

Microsoft cited all-time-high engagement on its Xbox Live gaming service, with 19 million active users. Microsoft also benefited from strong demand for its Teams collaboration software, which Nadella said on a conference call now has 75 million users and competes with Zoom Video Communications and Slack Technologies.

Responding to analysts’ questions, Microsoft executives declined to specify when they would start charging Teams customers on free trials. “Immediate term, we are mostly building out the relationships, adding new customers, adding intensity and usage in existing relationships," Nadella said on the call.

Microsoft’s revenue rose 15% to $35.02 billion in the third quarter ending March 31, beating estimates of $33.66 billion.

Net income rose to $10.75 billion, or $1.40 per share, from $8.81 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. earned its first-ever profit in the first quarter of a year, but the electric-car maker burned through cash again and backed off its guidance for how the rest of the year will shake out. Adjusted net income of $227 million, and revenue of almost $6 billion beat analysts’ average estimates.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has reported an improved Q1 profit but said the pandemic dented sales by around €200 million mainly due to supply issues associated with disruptions in China.

The company reported net profit of €33 million for the March quarter, compared with a loss of €116 million the previous year. Sales were down 2% at €4.9 billion. CEO Rajeev Suri said Nokia didn’t see a decline in demand in Q1 but noted that as the coronavirus situation develops “an increase in supply and delivery challenges in a number of countries is possible and some customers may re-assess their spending plans."

Reuters, AP and Bloomberg contributed to this story.

