Stryker forecasts 2025 profit above estimates on robust demand for surgical devices

STRYKER-RESULTS/:Stryker forecasts 2025 profit above estimates on robust demand for surgical devices

Reuters
Published29 Jan 2025, 03:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Stryker forecasts 2025 profit above estimates on robust demand for surgical devices

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Stryker beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit and forecast 2025 earnings largely above expectations on Tuesday, fueled by strong demand for its medical and surgical devices.

Medical and surgical device makers are riding on a surge in demand as more people in the U.S., particularly older Americans, increasingly opt for elective surgical treatments that were deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stryker forecast adjusted per-share profit for 2025 to be in the range of $13.45 to $13.70, the midpoint of which was above analysts' average estimate of $13.51, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Advertisement

Separately, the medical device maker announced it would sell its U.S. spinal implants business to private investment firm Viscogliosi Brothers to form a separate company, VB Spine.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

The company also disclosed the appointment of a new chief financial officer. Preston Wells, finance chief at its orthopaedics unit, will replace incumbent Glenn Boehnlein, effective April 1.

Sales at Stryker's medical surgery and neurotechnology unit climbed 10.6% to $3.89 billion and at its orthopedics segment they rose 10.8% to $2.55 billion.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Michigan-based company signed a $4.9 billion deal to buy Inari Medical to expand its portfolio of products to treat vascular diseases.

Stryker's total revenue was $6.44 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, above analysts' expectations of $6.36 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.01 per share, beating estimates of $3.87.

Shares of the company fell 1.6% to $389 in extended trading. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shilpi Majumdar)

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsStryker forecasts 2025 profit above estimates on robust demand for surgical devices
First Published:29 Jan 2025, 03:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts