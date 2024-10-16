Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.43% YoY

Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live : Stylam Industries declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company achieved a topline growth of 12.3% year-over-year, while profit saw a rise of 7.43%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.29%, and profit surged by an impressive 20.28%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter and saw a year-over-year increase of 9.62%. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income demonstrated strong performance, up by 36.92% from the previous quarter and 16.56% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹19.66, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.97%. Investors have reacted positively to these results, with Stylam Industries delivering a 4.95% return in the last week, a remarkable 36.3% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 31.53%.
Currently, Stylam Industries has a market capitalization of ₹3838.14 Crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at ₹2374 and ₹1414, respectively. The stock's performance has caught the attention of analysts, with 1 out of 4 covering analysts giving a Hold rating, while 3 have issued a Strong Buy rating.
As of 16 Oct, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts remains a Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Stylam Industries moving forward.
Stylam Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|262.7
|242.59
|+8.29%
|233.94
|+12.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.45
|19.38
|+5.55%
|18.66
|+9.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.43
|6.12
|-11.3%
|5.26
|+3.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|213.75
|206.84
|+3.34%
|191.95
|+11.36%
|Operating Income
|48.95
|35.75
|+36.92%
|41.99
|+16.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.84
|37.86
|+23.73%
|43.29
|+8.22%
|Net Income
|34.11
|28.36
|+20.28%
|31.75
|+7.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.66
|16.73
|+17.51%
|18.73
|+4.97%
