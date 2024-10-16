Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.43% YoY

Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.3% YoY & profit increased by 7.43% YoY.

Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live
Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live

Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live : Stylam Industries declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company achieved a topline growth of 12.3% year-over-year, while profit saw a rise of 7.43%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.29%, and profit surged by an impressive 20.28%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter and saw a year-over-year increase of 9.62%. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income demonstrated strong performance, up by 36.92% from the previous quarter and 16.56% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 19.66, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.97%. Investors have reacted positively to these results, with Stylam Industries delivering a 4.95% return in the last week, a remarkable 36.3% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 31.53%.

Currently, Stylam Industries has a market capitalization of 3838.14 Crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at 2374 and 1414, respectively. The stock's performance has caught the attention of analysts, with 1 out of 4 covering analysts giving a Hold rating, while 3 have issued a Strong Buy rating.

As of 16 Oct, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts remains a Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Stylam Industries moving forward.

Stylam Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue262.7242.59+8.29%233.94+12.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.4519.38+5.55%18.66+9.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.436.12-11.3%5.26+3.16%
Total Operating Expense213.75206.84+3.34%191.95+11.36%
Operating Income48.9535.75+36.92%41.99+16.56%
Net Income Before Taxes46.8437.86+23.73%43.29+8.22%
Net Income34.1128.36+20.28%31.75+7.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.6616.73+17.51%18.73+4.97%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹34.11Cr
₹262.7Cr
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
