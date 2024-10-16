Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.43% YoY

Stylam Industries Q2 Results Live : Stylam Industries declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company achieved a topline growth of 12.3% year-over-year, while profit saw a rise of 7.43%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.29%, and profit surged by an impressive 20.28%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter and saw a year-over-year increase of 9.62%. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income demonstrated strong performance, up by 36.92% from the previous quarter and 16.56% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹19.66, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.97%. Investors have reacted positively to these results, with Stylam Industries delivering a 4.95% return in the last week, a remarkable 36.3% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 31.53%.

Currently, Stylam Industries has a market capitalization of ₹3838.14 Crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at ₹2374 and ₹1414, respectively. The stock's performance has caught the attention of analysts, with 1 out of 4 covering analysts giving a Hold rating, while 3 have issued a Strong Buy rating.

As of 16 Oct, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts remains a Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Stylam Industries moving forward.

Stylam Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 262.7 242.59 +8.29% 233.94 +12.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.45 19.38 +5.55% 18.66 +9.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.43 6.12 -11.3% 5.26 +3.16% Total Operating Expense 213.75 206.84 +3.34% 191.95 +11.36% Operating Income 48.95 35.75 +36.92% 41.99 +16.56% Net Income Before Taxes 46.84 37.86 +23.73% 43.29 +8.22% Net Income 34.11 28.36 +20.28% 31.75 +7.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.66 16.73 +17.51% 18.73 +4.97%