Stylam Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.39% YOY

Stylam Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.29% & the profit increased by 30.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.28% and the profit decreased by 1.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.02% q-o-q & increased by 6.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.6% q-o-q & increased by 18.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹18.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.39% Y-o-Y.

Stylam Industries has delivered -0.98% return in the last 1 week, 1.37% return in the last 6 months, and -4.36% YTD return.

Currently, Stylam Industries has a market cap of ₹2790.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1970.7 & ₹945 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Stylam Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 214.58 233.94 -8.28% 233.98 -8.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.03 18.66 +2.02% 17.92 +6.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.56 5.26 +5.62% 3.8 +46.22% Total Operating Expense 172.33 191.95 -10.22% 198.41 -13.15% Operating Income 42.25 41.99 +0.6% 35.57 +18.79% Net Income Before Taxes 43.5 43.29 +0.5% 31.71 +37.17% Net Income 31.33 31.75 -1.31% 24.03 +30.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.49 18.73 -1.28% 14.18 +30.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.33Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹214.58Cr

