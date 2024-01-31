Stylam Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.39% YOY

Stylam Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.29% & the profit increased by 30.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.28% and the profit decreased by 1.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.02% q-o-q & increased by 6.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.6% q-o-q & increased by 18.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.39% Y-o-Y.
Stylam Industries has delivered -0.98% return in the last 1 week, 1.37% return in the last 6 months, and -4.36% YTD return.
Currently, Stylam Industries has a market cap of ₹2790.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1970.7 & ₹945 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Stylam Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|214.58
|233.94
|-8.28%
|233.98
|-8.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.03
|18.66
|+2.02%
|17.92
|+6.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.56
|5.26
|+5.62%
|3.8
|+46.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|172.33
|191.95
|-10.22%
|198.41
|-13.15%
|Operating Income
|42.25
|41.99
|+0.6%
|35.57
|+18.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.5
|43.29
|+0.5%
|31.71
|+37.17%
|Net Income
|31.33
|31.75
|-1.31%
|24.03
|+30.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.49
|18.73
|-1.28%
|14.18
|+30.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.33Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹214.58Cr
