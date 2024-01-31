Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Stylam Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.39% YOY

Stylam Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.39% YOY

Livemint

Stylam Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.29% YoY & profit increased by 30.39% YoY

Stylam Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Stylam Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.29% & the profit increased by 30.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.28% and the profit decreased by 1.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.02% q-o-q & increased by 6.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.6% q-o-q & increased by 18.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.49 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.39% Y-o-Y.

Stylam Industries has delivered -0.98% return in the last 1 week, 1.37% return in the last 6 months, and -4.36% YTD return.

Currently, Stylam Industries has a market cap of 2790.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1970.7 & 945 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Stylam Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue214.58233.94-8.28%233.98-8.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.0318.66+2.02%17.92+6.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.565.26+5.62%3.8+46.22%
Total Operating Expense172.33191.95-10.22%198.41-13.15%
Operating Income42.2541.99+0.6%35.57+18.79%
Net Income Before Taxes43.543.29+0.5%31.71+37.17%
Net Income31.3331.75-1.31%24.03+30.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.4918.73-1.28%14.18+30.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.33Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹214.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.