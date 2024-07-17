Hello User
Styrenix Performance Materials Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 88.65% YOY

Styrenix Performance Materials Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 88.65% YOY

Livemint

Styrenix Performance Materials Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.49% YoY & profit increased by 88.65% YoY

Styrenix Performance Materials Q1 Results Live

Styrenix Performance Materials Q1 Results Live : Styrenix Performance Materials announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's top line surged by 28.49% year-over-year, while the bottom line saw a substantial increase of 88.65% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Styrenix Performance Materials experienced a revenue growth of 16.7% and a profit increase of 23.99%, indicating a strong upward trend in financial performance.

Despite the growth in revenue and profit, the company also witnessed a slight rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 3.07% quarter-over-quarter and 0.73% year-over-year.

The operating income of Styrenix Performance Materials showed a significant increase of 28.28% sequentially and an impressive 92.09% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency and strong performance across the board.

With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 34.8 for Q1, the company reported an 88.62% year-over-year growth in this key financial metric, further underlining its solid financial health and growth prospects.

Investors have also benefitted from investing in Styrenix Performance Materials, with the company delivering returns of 8.54% in the last week, 64.7% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 79.13% year-to-date return, showcasing strong investor confidence and market performance.

As of the latest update, Styrenix Performance Materials commands a market capitalization of 4547.64 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 2731.2 & 991.25 respectively, providing a snapshot of the company's stock performance and valuation in the market.

Styrenix Performance Materials Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue698.71598.71+16.7%543.78+28.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.7716.27+3.07%16.65+0.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.349.21+1.41%9.1+2.62%
Total Operating Expense618.33536.05+15.35%501.93+23.19%
Operating Income80.3862.66+28.28%41.85+92.09%
Net Income Before Taxes82.2564.42+27.68%43.21+90.33%
Net Income61.249.36+23.99%32.44+88.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.828.07+23.98%18.45+88.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹698.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

