Subex Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.8% YOY

Subex Q4 Results Live : Subex, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 77.28% year-over-year, reaching a total revenue of ₹XXXX crore.

However, the company also reported a substantial rise in losses by 231.8% year-over-year, which raised concerns among investors and analysts.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Subex experienced a moderate growth in revenue by 2.42%, but a staggering increase in losses by 3100.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Subex showed a decline by 7.09% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 2.72% year-over-year, indicating some cost-saving measures taken by the company.

The operating income of Subex witnessed a significant decrease by 4589.27% quarter-over-quarter and a decline of 266.31% year-over-year, reflecting challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹-1.09, showing a decrease of 8.48% year-over-year, which might impact investor confidence in the company's performance.

Subex's stock performance in the market has been negative, with a -8.87% return in the last week, -11.34% return in the last 6 months, and a -18.26% year-to-date return, signaling potential concerns among shareholders.

Currently, Subex holds a market capitalization of ₹1537.98 crore and has a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹45.8 and ₹26.8 respectively, showcasing the volatility in the company's stock value.

Subex Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 83.8 81.82 +2.42% 47.27 +77.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 48.32 52.01 -7.09% 49.67 -2.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.78 3.74 +1.07% 3.82 -1.05% Total Operating Expense 232.45 84.99 +173.5% 87.85 +164.6% Operating Income -148.65 -3.17 -4589.27% -40.58 -266.31% Net Income Before Taxes -146.6 -2.39 -6033.89% -37.58 -290.1% Net Income -156.51 -4.89 -3100.61% -47.17 -231.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.09 -0.09 -1112.34% -1.01 -8.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-156.51Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹83.8Cr

