Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Subex Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.8% YOY

Subex Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.8% YOY

Livemint

Subex Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 77.28% YoY & loss increased by 231.8% YoY

Subex Q4 Results Live

Subex Q4 Results Live : Subex, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 77.28% year-over-year, reaching a total revenue of XXXX crore.

However, the company also reported a substantial rise in losses by 231.8% year-over-year, which raised concerns among investors and analysts.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Subex experienced a moderate growth in revenue by 2.42%, but a staggering increase in losses by 3100.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Subex showed a decline by 7.09% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 2.72% year-over-year, indicating some cost-saving measures taken by the company.

The operating income of Subex witnessed a significant decrease by 4589.27% quarter-over-quarter and a decline of 266.31% year-over-year, reflecting challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at -1.09, showing a decrease of 8.48% year-over-year, which might impact investor confidence in the company's performance.

Subex's stock performance in the market has been negative, with a -8.87% return in the last week, -11.34% return in the last 6 months, and a -18.26% year-to-date return, signaling potential concerns among shareholders.

Currently, Subex holds a market capitalization of 1537.98 crore and has a 52-week high/low stock price of 45.8 and 26.8 respectively, showcasing the volatility in the company's stock value.

Subex Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue83.881.82+2.42%47.27+77.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total48.3252.01-7.09%49.67-2.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.783.74+1.07%3.82-1.05%
Total Operating Expense232.4584.99+173.5%87.85+164.6%
Operating Income-148.65-3.17-4589.27%-40.58-266.31%
Net Income Before Taxes-146.6-2.39-6033.89%-37.58-290.1%
Net Income-156.51-4.89-3100.61%-47.17-231.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.09-0.09-1112.34%-1.01-8.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-156.51Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹83.8Cr

