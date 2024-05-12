Subex Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.8% YOY

Subex Q4 Results Live : Subex, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 77.28% year-over-year, reaching a total revenue of ₹XXXX crore.
However, the company also reported a substantial rise in losses by 231.8% year-over-year, which raised concerns among investors and analysts.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Subex experienced a moderate growth in revenue by 2.42%, but a staggering increase in losses by 3100.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Subex showed a decline by 7.09% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 2.72% year-over-year, indicating some cost-saving measures taken by the company.
The operating income of Subex witnessed a significant decrease by 4589.27% quarter-over-quarter and a decline of 266.31% year-over-year, reflecting challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹-1.09, showing a decrease of 8.48% year-over-year, which might impact investor confidence in the company's performance.
Subex's stock performance in the market has been negative, with a -8.87% return in the last week, -11.34% return in the last 6 months, and a -18.26% year-to-date return, signaling potential concerns among shareholders.
Currently, Subex holds a market capitalization of ₹1537.98 crore and has a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹45.8 and ₹26.8 respectively, showcasing the volatility in the company's stock value.
Subex Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|83.8
|81.82
|+2.42%
|47.27
|+77.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|48.32
|52.01
|-7.09%
|49.67
|-2.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.78
|3.74
|+1.07%
|3.82
|-1.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|232.45
|84.99
|+173.5%
|87.85
|+164.6%
|Operating Income
|-148.65
|-3.17
|-4589.27%
|-40.58
|-266.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-146.6
|-2.39
|-6033.89%
|-37.58
|-290.1%
|Net Income
|-156.51
|-4.89
|-3100.61%
|-47.17
|-231.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.09
|-0.09
|-1112.34%
|-1.01
|-8.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-156.51Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹83.8Cr
