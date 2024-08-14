Subros Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 158.04% YOY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Subros Q1 Results Live : Subros Q1 Results Live: Subros declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.82% & the profit increased by 158.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.61% and the profit increased by 14.99%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.44% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.58% year-over-year. Despite these increased expenses, the company managed to substantially grow its operating income.

The operating income was up by 2.98% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a significant 135.01% year-over-year. This highlights the company's strong operational performance despite the rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 5.36, marking a 157.69% increase year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability.

Subros has delivered notable returns to its shareholders, with an 8.96% return in the last week, 14.69% return in the last 6 months, and 26.26% year-to-date return. These returns reflect investor confidence in the company.

Currently, Subros has a market cap of 4463.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 776.8 & 350.65 respectively. This indicates a substantial market presence and a strong performance over the past year.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, both have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, emphasizing the positive outlook on Subros' future performance.

Subros Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue809.82831.51-2.61%693.21+16.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.1873.7+7.44%67.34+17.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.5931.84-3.93%27.43+11.52%
Total Operating Expense763.17786.21-2.93%673.36+13.34%
Operating Income46.6545.3+2.98%19.85+135.01%
Net Income Before Taxes47.2445.05+4.86%19.88+137.63%
Net Income34.9930.43+14.99%13.56+158.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.364.66+15.02%2.08+157.69%
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
