Subros Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 158.04% YOY

Subros Q1 Results Live : Subros Q1 Results Live: Subros declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.82% & the profit increased by 158.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.61% and the profit increased by 14.99%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.44% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.58% year-over-year. Despite these increased expenses, the company managed to substantially grow its operating income.
The operating income was up by 2.98% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a significant 135.01% year-over-year. This highlights the company's strong operational performance despite the rising costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.36, marking a 157.69% increase year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability.
Subros has delivered notable returns to its shareholders, with an 8.96% return in the last week, 14.69% return in the last 6 months, and 26.26% year-to-date return. These returns reflect investor confidence in the company.
Currently, Subros has a market cap of ₹4463.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹776.8 & ₹350.65 respectively. This indicates a substantial market presence and a strong performance over the past year.
As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, both have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, emphasizing the positive outlook on Subros' future performance.
Subros Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|809.82
|831.51
|-2.61%
|693.21
|+16.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.18
|73.7
|+7.44%
|67.34
|+17.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.59
|31.84
|-3.93%
|27.43
|+11.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|763.17
|786.21
|-2.93%
|673.36
|+13.34%
|Operating Income
|46.65
|45.3
|+2.98%
|19.85
|+135.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.24
|45.05
|+4.86%
|19.88
|+137.63%
|Net Income
|34.99
|30.43
|+14.99%
|13.56
|+158.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.36
|4.66
|+15.02%
|2.08
|+157.69%
