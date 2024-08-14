Subros Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 158.04% YOY

Subros Q1 Results Live : Subros Q1 Results Live: Subros declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.82% & the profit increased by 158.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.61% and the profit increased by 14.99%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.44% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.58% year-over-year. Despite these increased expenses, the company managed to substantially grow its operating income.

The operating income was up by 2.98% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a significant 135.01% year-over-year. This highlights the company's strong operational performance despite the rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.36, marking a 157.69% increase year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability.

Subros has delivered notable returns to its shareholders, with an 8.96% return in the last week, 14.69% return in the last 6 months, and 26.26% year-to-date return. These returns reflect investor confidence in the company.

Currently, Subros has a market cap of ₹4463.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹776.8 & ₹350.65 respectively. This indicates a substantial market presence and a strong performance over the past year.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, both have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, emphasizing the positive outlook on Subros' future performance.

Subros Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 809.82 831.51 -2.61% 693.21 +16.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.18 73.7 +7.44% 67.34 +17.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.59 31.84 -3.93% 27.43 +11.52% Total Operating Expense 763.17 786.21 -2.93% 673.36 +13.34% Operating Income 46.65 45.3 +2.98% 19.85 +135.01% Net Income Before Taxes 47.24 45.05 +4.86% 19.88 +137.63% Net Income 34.99 30.43 +14.99% 13.56 +158.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.36 4.66 +15.02% 2.08 +157.69%