Subros Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 158.04% YOY

Subros Q1 Results Live : Subros Q1 Results Live: Subros declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.82% & the profit increased by 158.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.61% and the profit increased by 14.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.44% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.58% year-over-year. Despite these increased expenses, the company managed to substantially grow its operating income.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was up by 2.98% quarter-over-quarter and increased by a significant 135.01% year-over-year. This highlights the company's strong operational performance despite the rising costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.36, marking a 157.69% increase year-over-year. This substantial rise in EPS underscores the company's improved profitability.

Subros has delivered notable returns to its shareholders, with an 8.96% return in the last week, 14.69% return in the last 6 months, and 26.26% year-to-date return. These returns reflect investor confidence in the company.

Currently, Subros has a market cap of ₹4463.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹776.8 & ₹350.65 respectively. This indicates a substantial market presence and a strong performance over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, both have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, emphasizing the positive outlook on Subros' future performance.

Subros Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 809.82 831.51 -2.61% 693.21 +16.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.18 73.7 +7.44% 67.34 +17.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.59 31.84 -3.93% 27.43 +11.52% Total Operating Expense 763.17 786.21 -2.93% 673.36 +13.34% Operating Income 46.65 45.3 +2.98% 19.85 +135.01% Net Income Before Taxes 47.24 45.05 +4.86% 19.88 +137.63% Net Income 34.99 30.43 +14.99% 13.56 +158.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.36 4.66 +15.02% 2.08 +157.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.99Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹809.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar