Subros Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.1% YOY

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Subros Q2 Results Live : Subros declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.84% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 36.1%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.28% and profit increased by 4.09%.

However, the company faced challenges as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.87% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 16.33% year-over-year. This rise in expenses contributed to a decline in operating income, which was down by 4.03% from the previous quarter but still up 8.24% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.58, reflecting a 36.1% increase year-over-year. Despite the mixed results in terms of expenses and operating income, Subros has shown strong performance in the stock market, delivering a 7.7% return in the last week, 17.19% over the last six months, and an impressive 25.74% return year-to-date.

Currently, Subros boasts a market capitalization of 4,444.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 827.4 and a low of 393.95. Analyst sentiment remains bullish, as out of the two analysts covering the company, both have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating.

As of November 8, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', indicating confidence in Subros' future growth and profitability.

Subros Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue828.31809.82+2.28%813.37+1.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.8379.18+5.87%72.06+16.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.7130.59+3.66%28.87+9.84%
Total Operating Expense783.54763.17+2.67%772.01+1.49%
Operating Income44.7746.65-4.03%41.36+8.24%
Net Income Before Taxes48.6447.24+2.96%41.69+16.67%
Net Income36.4234.99+4.09%26.76+36.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.585.36+4.1%4.1+36.1%
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
