Subros Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.1% YOY

Subros Q2 Results Live : Subros declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.84% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 36.1%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.28% and profit increased by 4.09%.
However, the company faced challenges as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.87% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 16.33% year-over-year. This rise in expenses contributed to a decline in operating income, which was down by 4.03% from the previous quarter but still up 8.24% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.58, reflecting a 36.1% increase year-over-year. Despite the mixed results in terms of expenses and operating income, Subros has shown strong performance in the stock market, delivering a 7.7% return in the last week, 17.19% over the last six months, and an impressive 25.74% return year-to-date.
Currently, Subros boasts a market capitalization of ₹4,444.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹827.4 and a low of ₹393.95. Analyst sentiment remains bullish, as out of the two analysts covering the company, both have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating.
As of November 8, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', indicating confidence in Subros' future growth and profitability.
Subros Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|828.31
|809.82
|+2.28%
|813.37
|+1.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.83
|79.18
|+5.87%
|72.06
|+16.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.71
|30.59
|+3.66%
|28.87
|+9.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|783.54
|763.17
|+2.67%
|772.01
|+1.49%
|Operating Income
|44.77
|46.65
|-4.03%
|41.36
|+8.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|48.64
|47.24
|+2.96%
|41.69
|+16.67%
|Net Income
|36.42
|34.99
|+4.09%
|26.76
|+36.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.58
|5.36
|+4.1%
|4.1
|+36.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.42Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹828.31Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar