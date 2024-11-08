Subros Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.1% YOY

Subros Q2 Results Live : Subros declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.84% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 36.1%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.28% and profit increased by 4.09%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company faced challenges as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.87% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 16.33% year-over-year. This rise in expenses contributed to a decline in operating income, which was down by 4.03% from the previous quarter but still up 8.24% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.58, reflecting a 36.1% increase year-over-year. Despite the mixed results in terms of expenses and operating income, Subros has shown strong performance in the stock market, delivering a 7.7% return in the last week, 17.19% over the last six months, and an impressive 25.74% return year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Subros boasts a market capitalization of ₹4,444.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹827.4 and a low of ₹393.95. Analyst sentiment remains bullish, as out of the two analysts covering the company, both have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating.

As of November 8, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', indicating confidence in Subros' future growth and profitability.

Subros Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 828.31 809.82 +2.28% 813.37 +1.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.83 79.18 +5.87% 72.06 +16.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.71 30.59 +3.66% 28.87 +9.84% Total Operating Expense 783.54 763.17 +2.67% 772.01 +1.49% Operating Income 44.77 46.65 -4.03% 41.36 +8.24% Net Income Before Taxes 48.64 47.24 +2.96% 41.69 +16.67% Net Income 36.42 34.99 +4.09% 26.76 +36.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.58 5.36 +4.1% 4.1 +36.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.42Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹828.31Cr

