Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 225.18% YoY
Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.9% YoY & profit increased by 225.18% YoY
Subros, a leading company in the automotive air conditioning systems industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 30th January, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 11.9% year-on-year (YoY), reaching a total of [Revenue amount]. Additionally, the profit saw a remarkable growth of 225.18% YoY, reaching [Profit amount].