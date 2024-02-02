Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 225.18% YoY

Subros, a leading company in the automotive air conditioning systems industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 30th January, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 11.9% year-on-year (YoY), reaching a total of [Revenue amount]. Additionally, the profit saw a remarkable growth of 225.18% YoY, reaching [Profit amount]. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Subros experienced a decline of 9.95% in revenue. However, the profit increased by a modest 0.37% during the same period.

One of the factors contributing to the company's improved financial performance is the decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 1.48% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 17.65% YoY.

Furthermore, Subros witnessed a significant increase in operating income of 476.52% YoY. However, the operating income decreased by 24.59% QoQ.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹4.12, which signifies a remarkable growth of 226.98% YoY.

Apart from the financial results, Subros has also been performing well in the stock market. The company has delivered a return of 8.45% in the last week, 57.08% in the last 6 months, and 22.4% year-to-date (YTD).

As of 2nd February 2024, Subros has a market capitalization of ₹4326.76 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹733.75 and ₹271.05, respectively.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of the 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 2nd February 2024 is also to Strong Buy the Subros stock, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

Subros Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 732.48 813.37 -9.95% 654.6 +11.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 70.99 72.06 -1.48% 60.34 +17.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.37 28.87 -1.73% 28.19 +0.64% Total Operating Expense 701.29 772.01 -9.16% 649.19 +8.03% Operating Income 31.19 41.36 -24.59% 5.41 +476.52% Net Income Before Taxes 34.03 41.69 -18.37% 12.29 +176.89% Net Income 26.86 26.76 +0.37% 8.26 +225.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.12 4.1 +0.49% 1.26 +226.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹732.48Cr

