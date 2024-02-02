Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 225.18% YoY

Subros, a leading company in the automotive air conditioning systems industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 30th January, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 11.9% year-on-year (YoY), reaching a total of [Revenue amount]. Additionally, the profit saw a remarkable growth of 225.18% YoY, reaching [Profit amount].
In comparison to the previous quarter, Subros experienced a decline of 9.95% in revenue. However, the profit increased by a modest 0.37% during the same period.
One of the factors contributing to the company's improved financial performance is the decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 1.48% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 17.65% YoY.
Furthermore, Subros witnessed a significant increase in operating income of 476.52% YoY. However, the operating income decreased by 24.59% QoQ.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹4.12, which signifies a remarkable growth of 226.98% YoY.
Apart from the financial results, Subros has also been performing well in the stock market. The company has delivered a return of 8.45% in the last week, 57.08% in the last 6 months, and 22.4% year-to-date (YTD).
As of 2nd February 2024, Subros has a market capitalization of ₹4326.76 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹733.75 and ₹271.05, respectively.
In terms of analyst ratings, out of the 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 2nd February 2024 is also to Strong Buy the Subros stock, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.
Subros Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|732.48
|813.37
|-9.95%
|654.6
|+11.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|70.99
|72.06
|-1.48%
|60.34
|+17.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.37
|28.87
|-1.73%
|28.19
|+0.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|701.29
|772.01
|-9.16%
|649.19
|+8.03%
|Operating Income
|31.19
|41.36
|-24.59%
|5.41
|+476.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.03
|41.69
|-18.37%
|12.29
|+176.89%
|Net Income
|26.86
|26.76
|+0.37%
|8.26
|+225.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.12
|4.1
|+0.49%
|1.26
|+226.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹26.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹732.48Cr
