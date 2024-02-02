Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 225.18% YoY

Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 225.18% YoY

Livemint

Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.9% YoY & profit increased by 225.18% YoY

Subros Q3 FY24 Results Live

Subros, a leading company in the automotive air conditioning systems industry, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 30th January, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 11.9% year-on-year (YoY), reaching a total of [Revenue amount]. Additionally, the profit saw a remarkable growth of 225.18% YoY, reaching [Profit amount].

In comparison to the previous quarter, Subros experienced a decline of 9.95% in revenue. However, the profit increased by a modest 0.37% during the same period.

One of the factors contributing to the company's improved financial performance is the decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 1.48% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 17.65% YoY.

Furthermore, Subros witnessed a significant increase in operating income of 476.52% YoY. However, the operating income decreased by 24.59% QoQ.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 4.12, which signifies a remarkable growth of 226.98% YoY.

Apart from the financial results, Subros has also been performing well in the stock market. The company has delivered a return of 8.45% in the last week, 57.08% in the last 6 months, and 22.4% year-to-date (YTD).

As of 2nd February 2024, Subros has a market capitalization of 4326.76 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are 733.75 and 271.05, respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

In terms of analyst ratings, out of the 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 2nd February 2024 is also to Strong Buy the Subros stock, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

Subros Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue732.48813.37-9.95%654.6+11.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total70.9972.06-1.48%60.34+17.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.3728.87-1.73%28.19+0.64%
Total Operating Expense701.29772.01-9.16%649.19+8.03%
Operating Income31.1941.36-24.59%5.41+476.52%
Net Income Before Taxes34.0341.69-18.37%12.29+176.89%
Net Income26.8626.76+0.37%8.26+225.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.124.1+0.49%1.26+226.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹732.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.