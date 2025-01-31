Subros Q3 Results 2025:Subros declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The topline revenue increased by 12.08% year-over-year (YoY), reaching ₹820.98 crore, while the profit surged by 22.56% YoY to ₹32.92 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.88% and profit saw a decrease of 9.61%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increasing by 11.45% YoY. This indicates a focus on cost management despite overall revenue growth.

Subros Q3 Results

In terms of operational performance, the operating income was down by 1.23% q-o-q but saw a remarkable increase of 41.78% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.05, which represents a 22.57% increase YoY.

Subros has delivered a return of 1.2% in the last week, although it faced a decline of 6.82% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has shown a modest gain of 2.54%.

Currently, Subros holds a market capitalization of ₹4143.78 crore with a 52-week high of ₹827.4 and a low of ₹483.05.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, two analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Subros' growth trajectory. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook among market experts.

Subros Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 820.98 828.31 -0.88% 732.48 +12.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.12 83.83 -5.62% 70.99 +11.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.63 31.71 -0.25% 28.37 +11.49% Total Operating Expense 776.76 783.54 -0.87% 701.29 +10.76% Operating Income 44.22 44.77 -1.23% 31.19 +41.78% Net Income Before Taxes 45.88 48.64 -5.67% 34.03 +34.82% Net Income 32.92 36.42 -9.61% 26.86 +22.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.05 5.58 -9.5% 4.12 +22.57%