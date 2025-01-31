Subros Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 22.56% YOY, profit at ₹32.92 crore and revenue at ₹820.98 crore

Subros Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 12.08% YoY & profit increased by 22.56% YoY, profit at 32.92 crore and revenue at 820.98 crore

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Subros Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Subros Q3 Results 2025:Subros declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The topline revenue increased by 12.08% year-over-year (YoY), reaching 820.98 crore, while the profit surged by 22.56% YoY to 32.92 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.88% and profit saw a decrease of 9.61%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increasing by 11.45% YoY. This indicates a focus on cost management despite overall revenue growth.

Advertisement

Subros Q3 Results

In terms of operational performance, the operating income was down by 1.23% q-o-q but saw a remarkable increase of 41.78% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 5.05, which represents a 22.57% increase YoY.

Subros has delivered a return of 1.2% in the last week, although it faced a decline of 6.82% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has shown a modest gain of 2.54%.

Currently, Subros holds a market capitalization of 4143.78 crore with a 52-week high of 827.4 and a low of 483.05.

Advertisement

As of 31 Jan, 2025, two analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Subros' growth trajectory. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook among market experts.

Subros Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue820.98828.31-0.88%732.48+12.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.1283.83-5.62%70.99+11.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.6331.71-0.25%28.37+11.49%
Total Operating Expense776.76783.54-0.87%701.29+10.76%
Operating Income44.2244.77-1.23%31.19+41.78%
Net Income Before Taxes45.8848.64-5.67%34.03+34.82%
Net Income32.9236.42-9.61%26.86+22.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.055.58-9.5%4.12+22.57%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSubros Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 22.56% YOY, profit at ₹32.92 crore and revenue at ₹820.98 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹32.92Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹820.98Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget