Subros Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 22.56% YOY, profit at ₹32.92 crore and revenue at ₹820.98 crore

Subros Q3 Results 2025:Subros declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The topline revenue increased by 12.08% year-over-year (YoY), reaching ₹820.98 crore, while the profit surged by 22.56% YoY to ₹32.92 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.88% and profit saw a decrease of 9.61%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increasing by 11.45% YoY. This indicates a focus on cost management despite overall revenue growth.
In terms of operational performance, the operating income was down by 1.23% q-o-q but saw a remarkable increase of 41.78% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.05, which represents a 22.57% increase YoY.
Subros has delivered a return of 1.2% in the last week, although it faced a decline of 6.82% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has shown a modest gain of 2.54%.
Currently, Subros holds a market capitalization of ₹4143.78 crore with a 52-week high of ₹827.4 and a low of ₹483.05.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, two analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Subros' growth trajectory. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook among market experts.
Subros Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|820.98
|828.31
|-0.88%
|732.48
|+12.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.12
|83.83
|-5.62%
|70.99
|+11.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.63
|31.71
|-0.25%
|28.37
|+11.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|776.76
|783.54
|-0.87%
|701.29
|+10.76%
|Operating Income
|44.22
|44.77
|-1.23%
|31.19
|+41.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.88
|48.64
|-5.67%
|34.03
|+34.82%
|Net Income
|32.92
|36.42
|-9.61%
|26.86
|+22.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.05
|5.58
|-9.5%
|4.12
|+22.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹32.92Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹820.98Cr