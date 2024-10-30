Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.44% YOY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.88% YoY & profit increased by 67.44% YoY.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live : Sudarshan Chemicals Industries declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 15.88% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive rise of 67.44%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.86%, and profit increased by 1.6%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.99% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, Sudarshan Chemicals managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 16.67% quarter-on-quarter and 54.93% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.42, marking a remarkable increase of 108.49% year-over-year. This growth has contributed to a strong performance in the stock market, as Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has delivered a 28.83% return in the last six months and an impressive 73.56% year-to-date.

As of now, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has a market capitalization of 6596.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 1234.45 and a low of 448.6. In terms of analyst ratings, there is a mixed sentiment; out of seven analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Hold', four a 'Buy', and one a 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of October 30, 2024, is to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's performance and growth potential amidst a volatile market.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue696.09633.62+9.86%600.68+15.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.7754.39+4.37%52.57+7.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.6135.93+1.88%35.42+3.35%
Total Operating Expense642.78587.92+9.33%566.26+13.51%
Operating Income53.3245.7+16.67%34.41+54.93%
Net Income Before Taxes42.8141.11+4.14%26.22+63.29%
Net Income29.929.43+1.6%17.86+67.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.424.2+29.06%2.6+108.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹29.9Cr
₹696.09Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.44% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    291.55
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    7.95 (2.8%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    324.75
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.1 (1.28%)

    Tata Motors share price

    846.50
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.45 (0.41%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.50
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,739.80
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    327.5 (3.48%)

    Coforge share price

    7,869.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    114.05 (1.47%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.00
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.59%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,234.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,120.40
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3868.65 (-7.9%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,348.30
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -936.35 (-6.55%)

    Cipla share price

    1,420.00
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -58.1 (-3.93%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    515.10
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -20.65 (-3.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    274.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    22.1 (8.75%)

    Redington India share price

    181.05
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.3 (8.58%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    364.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    25.3 (7.45%)

    ITI share price

    233.60
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.1 (7.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.