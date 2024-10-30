Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.44% YOY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live : Sudarshan Chemicals Industries declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 15.88% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive rise of 67.44%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.86%, and profit increased by 1.6%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.99% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, Sudarshan Chemicals managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 16.67% quarter-on-quarter and 54.93% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.42, marking a remarkable increase of 108.49% year-over-year. This growth has contributed to a strong performance in the stock market, as Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has delivered a 28.83% return in the last six months and an impressive 73.56% year-to-date.

As of now, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has a market capitalization of ₹6596.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1234.45 and a low of ₹448.6. In terms of analyst ratings, there is a mixed sentiment; out of seven analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Hold', four a 'Buy', and one a 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of October 30, 2024, is to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's performance and growth potential amidst a volatile market.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 696.09 633.62 +9.86% 600.68 +15.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.77 54.39 +4.37% 52.57 +7.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.61 35.93 +1.88% 35.42 +3.35% Total Operating Expense 642.78 587.92 +9.33% 566.26 +13.51% Operating Income 53.32 45.7 +16.67% 34.41 +54.93% Net Income Before Taxes 42.81 41.11 +4.14% 26.22 +63.29% Net Income 29.9 29.43 +1.6% 17.86 +67.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.42 4.2 +29.06% 2.6 +108.49%