Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.44% YOY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.44% YOY

Livemint

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.88% YoY & profit increased by 67.44% YoY.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live : Sudarshan Chemicals Industries declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 15.88% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive rise of 67.44%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.86%, and profit increased by 1.6%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.99% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, Sudarshan Chemicals managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 16.67% quarter-on-quarter and 54.93% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.42, marking a remarkable increase of 108.49% year-over-year. This growth has contributed to a strong performance in the stock market, as Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has delivered a 28.83% return in the last six months and an impressive 73.56% year-to-date.

As of now, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has a market capitalization of 6596.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 1234.45 and a low of 448.6. In terms of analyst ratings, there is a mixed sentiment; out of seven analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Hold', four a 'Buy', and one a 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of October 30, 2024, is to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's performance and growth potential amidst a volatile market.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue696.09633.62+9.86%600.68+15.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.7754.39+4.37%52.57+7.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.6135.93+1.88%35.42+3.35%
Total Operating Expense642.78587.92+9.33%566.26+13.51%
Operating Income53.3245.7+16.67%34.41+54.93%
Net Income Before Taxes42.8141.11+4.14%26.22+63.29%
Net Income29.929.43+1.6%17.86+67.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.424.2+29.06%2.6+108.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹696.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

