Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 67.44% YOY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q2 Results Live : Sudarshan Chemicals Industries declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 15.88% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive rise of 67.44%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.86%, and profit increased by 1.6%.
The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.99% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, Sudarshan Chemicals managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 16.67% quarter-on-quarter and 54.93% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.42, marking a remarkable increase of 108.49% year-over-year. This growth has contributed to a strong performance in the stock market, as Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has delivered a 28.83% return in the last six months and an impressive 73.56% year-to-date.
As of now, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has a market capitalization of ₹6596.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1234.45 and a low of ₹448.6. In terms of analyst ratings, there is a mixed sentiment; out of seven analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Hold', four a 'Buy', and one a 'Strong Buy'.
The consensus recommendation as of October 30, 2024, is to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's performance and growth potential amidst a volatile market.
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|696.09
|633.62
|+9.86%
|600.68
|+15.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.77
|54.39
|+4.37%
|52.57
|+7.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.61
|35.93
|+1.88%
|35.42
|+3.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|642.78
|587.92
|+9.33%
|566.26
|+13.51%
|Operating Income
|53.32
|45.7
|+16.67%
|34.41
|+54.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.81
|41.11
|+4.14%
|26.22
|+63.29%
|Net Income
|29.9
|29.43
|+1.6%
|17.86
|+67.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.42
|4.2
|+29.06%
|2.6
|+108.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.9Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹696.09Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar