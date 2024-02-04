Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2398.63% YoY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2398.63% YoY

Livemint

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 7.15% YoY & Profit Increased by 2398.63% YoY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries announced their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profit. The company's topline also saw a positive growth of 7.15% compared to the previous year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.81% and the profit decreased by 18.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.91% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 22.09% compared to the same quarter last year.

The operating income showed a decline of 17.51% compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 40.34% compared to the same quarter last year.

The earning per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is 2.1, which indicates a significant increase of 2000% compared to the previous year.

In terms of returns, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries delivered a positive return of 0.69% in the last 1 week, 1.12% in the last 6 months, but a negative return of -4.41% year-to-date.

The market capitalization of Sudarshan Chemicals Industries currently stands at 3633.05 Cr, with a 52-week high of 566.95 and a 52-week low of 341.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of the 7 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed recommendation. 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue565.75600.68-5.81%528.01+7.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.5752.57+1.91%43.88+22.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.4835.42+0.18%30.91+14.78%
Total Operating Expense537.36566.26-5.1%507.79+5.82%
Operating Income28.3934.41-17.51%20.23+40.34%
Net Income Before Taxes22.0926.22-15.76%0.7+3059.66%
Net Income14.5917.86-18.29%0.58+2398.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.12.6-19.23%0.1+2000%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.59Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹565.75Cr

