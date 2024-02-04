Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2398.63% YoY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries announced their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profit. The company's topline also saw a positive growth of 7.15% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.81% and the profit decreased by 18.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.91% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 22.09% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income showed a decline of 17.51% compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 40.34% compared to the same quarter last year.

The earning per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹2.1, which indicates a significant increase of 2000% compared to the previous year.

In terms of returns, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries delivered a positive return of 0.69% in the last 1 week, 1.12% in the last 6 months, but a negative return of -4.41% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalization of Sudarshan Chemicals Industries currently stands at ₹3633.05 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹566.95 and a 52-week low of ₹341. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of the 7 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed recommendation. 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 565.75 600.68 -5.81% 528.01 +7.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.57 52.57 +1.91% 43.88 +22.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.48 35.42 +0.18% 30.91 +14.78% Total Operating Expense 537.36 566.26 -5.1% 507.79 +5.82% Operating Income 28.39 34.41 -17.51% 20.23 +40.34% Net Income Before Taxes 22.09 26.22 -15.76% 0.7 +3059.66% Net Income 14.59 17.86 -18.29% 0.58 +2398.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.1 2.6 -19.23% 0.1 +2000%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.59Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹565.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!