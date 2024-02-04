Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2398.63% YoY

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries announced their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profit. The company's topline also saw a positive growth of 7.15% compared to the previous year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.81% and the profit decreased by 18.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.91% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 22.09% compared to the same quarter last year.
The operating income showed a decline of 17.51% compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 40.34% compared to the same quarter last year.
The earning per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹2.1, which indicates a significant increase of 2000% compared to the previous year.
In terms of returns, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries delivered a positive return of 0.69% in the last 1 week, 1.12% in the last 6 months, but a negative return of -4.41% year-to-date.
The market capitalization of Sudarshan Chemicals Industries currently stands at ₹3633.05 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹566.95 and a 52-week low of ₹341.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of the 7 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed recommendation. 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|565.75
|600.68
|-5.81%
|528.01
|+7.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.57
|52.57
|+1.91%
|43.88
|+22.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.48
|35.42
|+0.18%
|30.91
|+14.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|537.36
|566.26
|-5.1%
|507.79
|+5.82%
|Operating Income
|28.39
|34.41
|-17.51%
|20.23
|+40.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.09
|26.22
|-15.76%
|0.7
|+3059.66%
|Net Income
|14.59
|17.86
|-18.29%
|0.58
|+2398.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.1
|2.6
|-19.23%
|0.1
|+2000%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.59Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹565.75Cr
