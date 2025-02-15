Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 96.5% YOY, profit at ₹0.51 crore and revenue at ₹666.43 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results 2025:Sudarshan Chemicals Industries declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 17.8% & the profit decreased by 96.5% YoY. Profit at 0.51 crore and revenue at 666.43 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.26% and the profit decreased by 98.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.73% q-o-q & increased by 4.14% Y-o-Y.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 75.19% q-o-q & decreased by 53.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4 for Q3 which increased by 90.48% Y-o-Y.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has delivered -10% return in the last 1 week, -7.06% return in last 6 months and -20.06% YTD return.

Currently the Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has a market cap of 7144.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1234.45 & 535.15 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2025 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue666.43696.09-4.26%565.75+17.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.7956.77-1.73%53.57+4.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.5536.61-0.16%35.48+3.02%
Total Operating Expense653.2642.78+1.62%537.36+21.56%
Operating Income13.2353.32-75.19%28.39-53.4%
Net Income Before Taxes4.6942.81-89.04%22.09-78.77%
Net Income0.5129.9-98.29%14.59-96.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS45.42-26.2%2.1+90.48%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.51Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹666.43Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
