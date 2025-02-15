Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 96.5% YOY, profit at ₹0.51 crore and revenue at ₹666.43 crore

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results 2025:Sudarshan Chemicals Industries declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 17.8% & the profit decreased by 96.5% YoY. Profit at ₹0.51 crore and revenue at ₹666.43 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.26% and the profit decreased by 98.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.73% q-o-q & increased by 4.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 75.19% q-o-q & decreased by 53.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4 for Q3 which increased by 90.48% Y-o-Y.
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has delivered -10% return in the last 1 week, -7.06% return in last 6 months and -20.06% YTD return.
Currently the Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has a market cap of ₹7144.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1234.45 & ₹535.15 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2025 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.
Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|666.43
|696.09
|-4.26%
|565.75
|+17.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.79
|56.77
|-1.73%
|53.57
|+4.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.55
|36.61
|-0.16%
|35.48
|+3.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|653.2
|642.78
|+1.62%
|537.36
|+21.56%
|Operating Income
|13.23
|53.32
|-75.19%
|28.39
|-53.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.69
|42.81
|-89.04%
|22.09
|-78.77%
|Net Income
|0.51
|29.9
|-98.29%
|14.59
|-96.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4
|5.42
|-26.2%
|2.1
|+90.48%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.51Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹666.43Cr