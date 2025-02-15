Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 96.5% YOY, profit at ₹0.51 crore and revenue at ₹666.43 crore

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results 2025:Sudarshan Chemicals Industries declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 17.8% & the profit decreased by 96.5% YoY. Profit at ₹0.51 crore and revenue at ₹666.43 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.26% and the profit decreased by 98.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.73% q-o-q & increased by 4.14% Y-o-Y.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 75.19% q-o-q & decreased by 53.4% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

The EPS is ₹4 for Q3 which increased by 90.48% Y-o-Y.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has delivered -10% return in the last 1 week, -7.06% return in last 6 months and -20.06% YTD return.

Currently the Sudarshan Chemicals Industries has a market cap of ₹7144.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1234.45 & ₹535.15 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2025 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 666.43 696.09 -4.26% 565.75 +17.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.79 56.77 -1.73% 53.57 +4.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.55 36.61 -0.16% 35.48 +3.02% Total Operating Expense 653.2 642.78 +1.62% 537.36 +21.56% Operating Income 13.23 53.32 -75.19% 28.39 -53.4% Net Income Before Taxes 4.69 42.81 -89.04% 22.09 -78.77% Net Income 0.51 29.9 -98.29% 14.59 -96.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 4 5.42 -26.2% 2.1 +90.48%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.