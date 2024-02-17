Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sujala Trading & Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 41.58% YoY

Sujala Trading & Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 41.58% YoY

Livemint

Sujala Trading & Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 71.19% YoY & Profit Increased by 41.58% YoY

Sujala Trading & Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sujala Trading & Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 71.19% & the profit increased by 41.58% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.66% and the profit increased by 141.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.54% q-o-q & decreased by 10.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 141.7% q-o-q & increased by 41.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 41.46% Y-o-Y.

Sujala Trading & Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.410.41+0.66%1.43-71.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.06-9.54%0.06-10.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-71.43%
Total Operating Expense0.081.21-93.6%1.19-93.51%
Operating Income0.33-0.8+141.7%0.24+41.58%
Net Income Before Taxes0.33-0.8+141.7%0.24+41.58%
Net Income0.33-0.8+141.7%0.24+41.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.58-1.4+141.43%0.41+41.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.33Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.41Cr

