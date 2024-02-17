Sujala Trading & Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 41.58% YoY

Sujala Trading & Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 71.19% & the profit increased by 41.58% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.66% and the profit increased by 141.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.54% q-o-q & decreased by 10.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 141.7% q-o-q & increased by 41.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 41.46% Y-o-Y.
Sujala Trading & Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.41
|0.41
|+0.66%
|1.43
|-71.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.06
|-9.54%
|0.06
|-10.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-71.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|1.21
|-93.6%
|1.19
|-93.51%
|Operating Income
|0.33
|-0.8
|+141.7%
|0.24
|+41.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.33
|-0.8
|+141.7%
|0.24
|+41.58%
|Net Income
|0.33
|-0.8
|+141.7%
|0.24
|+41.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.58
|-1.4
|+141.43%
|0.41
|+41.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.33Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.41Cr
