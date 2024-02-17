Sujala Trading & Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 41.58% YoY

Sujala Trading & Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 71.19% & the profit increased by 41.58% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.66% and the profit increased by 141.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.54% q-o-q & decreased by 10.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 141.7% q-o-q & increased by 41.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 41.46% Y-o-Y.

Sujala Trading & Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.41 0.41 +0.66% 1.43 -71.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.06 -9.54% 0.06 -10.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -71.43% Total Operating Expense 0.08 1.21 -93.6% 1.19 -93.51% Operating Income 0.33 -0.8 +141.7% 0.24 +41.58% Net Income Before Taxes 0.33 -0.8 +141.7% 0.24 +41.58% Net Income 0.33 -0.8 +141.7% 0.24 +41.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.58 -1.4 +141.43% 0.41 +41.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.33Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!