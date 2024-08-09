Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.52% YOY

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.39% YoY & profit increased by 29.52% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.39% & the profit increased by 29.52% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 5.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.56% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.48% q-o-q & increased by 27.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.85 for Q1 which increased by 29.58% Y-o-Y.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has delivered -1.25% return in the last 1 week, 6.01% return in the last 6 months and 2.11% YTD return.

Currently, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has a market cap of 782.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of 597.9 & 386 respectively.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue395.13369.92+6.81%322.85+22.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.2317.75-8.56%14.28+13.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.728.51+2.47%8.6+1.4%
Total Operating Expense370.13345.04+7.27%303.27+22.05%
Operating Income2524.88+0.48%19.58+27.68%
Net Income Before Taxes18.4719.28-4.2%14.02+31.74%
Net Income13.8214.63-5.54%10.67+29.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.857.61+16.29%6.83+29.58%
FAQs
₹13.82Cr
₹395.13Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
