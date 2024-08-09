Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.52% YOY

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.39% YoY & profit increased by 29.52% YoY

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.39% & the profit increased by 29.52% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 5.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.56% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.48% q-o-q & increased by 27.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.85 for Q1 which increased by 29.58% Y-o-Y.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has delivered -1.25% return in the last 1 week, 6.01% return in the last 6 months and 2.11% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹782.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹597.9 & ₹386 respectively.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 395.13 369.92 +6.81% 322.85 +22.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.23 17.75 -8.56% 14.28 +13.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.72 8.51 +2.47% 8.6 +1.4% Total Operating Expense 370.13 345.04 +7.27% 303.27 +22.05% Operating Income 25 24.88 +0.48% 19.58 +27.68% Net Income Before Taxes 18.47 19.28 -4.2% 14.02 +31.74% Net Income 13.82 14.63 -5.54% 10.67 +29.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.85 7.61 +16.29% 6.83 +29.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.82Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹395.13Cr

