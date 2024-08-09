Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 29.52% YOY

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.39% & the profit increased by 29.52% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 5.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.56% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.48% q-o-q & increased by 27.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.85 for Q1 which increased by 29.58% Y-o-Y.
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has delivered -1.25% return in the last 1 week, 6.01% return in the last 6 months and 2.11% YTD return.
Currently, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹782.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹597.9 & ₹386 respectively.
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|395.13
|369.92
|+6.81%
|322.85
|+22.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.23
|17.75
|-8.56%
|14.28
|+13.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.72
|8.51
|+2.47%
|8.6
|+1.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|370.13
|345.04
|+7.27%
|303.27
|+22.05%
|Operating Income
|25
|24.88
|+0.48%
|19.58
|+27.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.47
|19.28
|-4.2%
|14.02
|+31.74%
|Net Income
|13.82
|14.63
|-5.54%
|10.67
|+29.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.85
|7.61
|+16.29%
|6.83
|+29.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.82Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹395.13Cr
