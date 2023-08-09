Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sula Vineyards Q1 results: Profit rises 24.4% at 13.68 crore

Sula Vineyards Q1 results: Profit rises 24.4% at 13.68 crore

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST Reuters

The winemaker reported a 21% rise in revenue from operations to 117 crore

Shares of Sula Vineyards settled 1.3% higher ahead of the results.

India's biggest winemaker Sula Vineyards reported a 24.4% rise in first quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its premium wines and increased footfall at its vineyards.

India's biggest winemaker Sula Vineyards reported a 24.4% rise in first quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its premium wines and increased footfall at its vineyards.

The Mumbai-based company, which became India's only listed winemaker in December last year, said its consolidated net profit stood at 13.68 crore ($1.65 million) compared with 11 crore a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based company, which became India's only listed winemaker in December last year, said its consolidated net profit stood at 13.68 crore ($1.65 million) compared with 11 crore a year earlier.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The owner of the Dindori and Rasa wine brands, reported a 21% rise in revenue from operations to 117 crore, with its Own Brands segment, comprising premium wine brands, accounting for about 89% of the topline.

Revenue from wine tourism also increased 11% to 11.4 crore due to a 70% jump in visitors at its winery located outside the city of Bengaluru.

Shares of Sula Vineyards settled 1.3% higher ahead of the results. It gained 24.78% in the June quarter, and has risen 35.7%% since its market debut in December.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.