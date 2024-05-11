Hello User
Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.69% YOY

Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.69% YOY

Livemint

Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 59.99% YoY & profit decreased by 74.69% YoY

Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live

Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : Sula Vineyards declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 59.99% & the profit decreased by 74.69% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.46% and the profit decreased by 68.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 28.17% q-o-q & decreased by 50.76% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 66.88% q-o-q & decreased by 83.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.6 for Q4 which decreased by 77.62% Y-o-Y. Sula Vineyards has delivered -10.05% return in the last 1 week, 2.94% return in the last 6 months and -0.35% YTD return.

Currently, Sula Vineyards has a market cap of 4192.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 699 & 395.1 respectively. As of 11 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of 4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May, 2024.

Sula Vineyards Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue131.7217.54-39.46%329.17-59.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.2249.03-28.17%71.52-50.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.358.11+2.96%13.31-37.24%
Total Operating Expense110.59153.8-28.09%200.22-44.77%
Operating Income21.1163.74-66.88%128.95-83.63%
Net Income Before Taxes18.7257.05-67.19%72.72-74.26%
Net Income13.5542.98-68.47%53.53-74.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.65.09-68.57%7.15-77.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹131.7Cr

