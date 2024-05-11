Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.69% YOY

Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : Sula Vineyards declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 59.99% & the profit decreased by 74.69% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.46% and the profit decreased by 68.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 28.17% q-o-q & decreased by 50.76% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 66.88% q-o-q & decreased by 83.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.6 for Q4 which decreased by 77.62% Y-o-Y. Sula Vineyards has delivered -10.05% return in the last 1 week, 2.94% return in the last 6 months and -0.35% YTD return.

Currently, Sula Vineyards has a market cap of ₹4192.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹699 & ₹395.1 respectively. As of 11 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May, 2024.

Sula Vineyards Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 131.7 217.54 -39.46% 329.17 -59.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.22 49.03 -28.17% 71.52 -50.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.35 8.11 +2.96% 13.31 -37.24% Total Operating Expense 110.59 153.8 -28.09% 200.22 -44.77% Operating Income 21.11 63.74 -66.88% 128.95 -83.63% Net Income Before Taxes 18.72 57.05 -67.19% 72.72 -74.26% Net Income 13.55 42.98 -68.47% 53.53 -74.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.6 5.09 -68.57% 7.15 -77.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹131.7Cr

