Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.69% YOY

Sula Vineyards Q4 Results Live : Sula Vineyards declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 59.99% & the profit decreased by 74.69% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.46% and the profit decreased by 68.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 28.17% q-o-q & decreased by 50.76% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 66.88% q-o-q & decreased by 83.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.6 for Q4 which decreased by 77.62% Y-o-Y. Sula Vineyards has delivered -10.05% return in the last 1 week, 2.94% return in the last 6 months and -0.35% YTD return.
Currently, Sula Vineyards has a market cap of ₹4192.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹699 & ₹395.1 respectively. As of 11 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May, 2024.
Sula Vineyards Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|131.7
|217.54
|-39.46%
|329.17
|-59.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.22
|49.03
|-28.17%
|71.52
|-50.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.35
|8.11
|+2.96%
|13.31
|-37.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|110.59
|153.8
|-28.09%
|200.22
|-44.77%
|Operating Income
|21.11
|63.74
|-66.88%
|128.95
|-83.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.72
|57.05
|-67.19%
|72.72
|-74.26%
|Net Income
|13.55
|42.98
|-68.47%
|53.53
|-74.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.6
|5.09
|-68.57%
|7.15
|-77.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹131.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!