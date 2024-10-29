Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.05% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.39% YoY & profit increased by 34.05% YoY.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live
Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live : Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline saw an increase of 9.39% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 34.05%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.81% and profit increased by 51.79%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 0.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.18% year-over-year. Despite this rise in expenses, the company's operating income experienced remarkable growth, up by 56.98% sequentially and 33.33% on an annual basis.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.85, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 34.15%. This positive performance has contributed to a market capitalization of 25676.06 Crores for Sumitomo Chemical India.

In the past week, the stock has seen a slight decline of -2.46%, although it has appreciated by 28.18% over the last six months and 29.01% year-to-date, demonstrating resilience in a fluctuating market.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, a consensus of 6 analysts covering the company shows 1 analyst recommending a Hold rating, 2 analysts suggesting a Buy, and 3 analysts advocating a Strong Buy, indicating a generally favorable outlook for the company's future performance.

The company's stock has demonstrated volatility with a 52-week high of 628.3 and a low of 336.1, highlighting potential investment opportunities in the current market landscape.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue988.3838.89+17.81%903.48+9.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.0565.55+0.77%58.88+12.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.7114.86+5.72%15.77-0.37%
Total Operating Expense758.74692.65+9.54%731.31+3.75%
Operating Income229.56146.23+56.98%172.17+33.33%
Net Income Before Taxes259.57171.06+51.75%195.49+32.78%
Net Income192.29126.68+51.79%143.45+34.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.852.54+51.57%2.87+34.15%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹192.29Cr
₹988.3Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.05% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.90
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -6.2 (-4.21%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.30
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    10.6 (5.74%)

    Tata Motors share price

    834.05
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.65 (-5.08%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.05
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    255.25
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    8.85 (3.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    319.40
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -26.3 (-7.61%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    349.75
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -23 (-6.17%)

    Tata Motors share price

    830.60
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -48.1 (-5.47%)

    Ksb share price

    787.00
    10:43 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.9 (-5.4%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    9,306.85
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    753.95 (8.82%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    469.25
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.6 (8.71%)

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    312.30
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    24.8 (8.63%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.75
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    11.05 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.