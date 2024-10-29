Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.05% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live : Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline saw an increase of 9.39% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 34.05%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.81% and profit increased by 51.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 0.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.18% year-over-year. Despite this rise in expenses, the company's operating income experienced remarkable growth, up by 56.98% sequentially and 33.33% on an annual basis.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.85, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 34.15%. This positive performance has contributed to a market capitalization of ₹25676.06 Crores for Sumitomo Chemical India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past week, the stock has seen a slight decline of -2.46%, although it has appreciated by 28.18% over the last six months and 29.01% year-to-date, demonstrating resilience in a fluctuating market.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, a consensus of 6 analysts covering the company shows 1 analyst recommending a Hold rating, 2 analysts suggesting a Buy, and 3 analysts advocating a Strong Buy, indicating a generally favorable outlook for the company's future performance.

The company's stock has demonstrated volatility with a 52-week high of ₹628.3 and a low of ₹336.1, highlighting potential investment opportunities in the current market landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 988.3 838.89 +17.81% 903.48 +9.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.05 65.55 +0.77% 58.88 +12.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.71 14.86 +5.72% 15.77 -0.37% Total Operating Expense 758.74 692.65 +9.54% 731.31 +3.75% Operating Income 229.56 146.23 +56.98% 172.17 +33.33% Net Income Before Taxes 259.57 171.06 +51.75% 195.49 +32.78% Net Income 192.29 126.68 +51.79% 143.45 +34.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.85 2.54 +51.57% 2.87 +34.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹192.29Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹988.3Cr

