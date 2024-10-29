Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.05% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.05% YoY

Livemint

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.39% YoY & profit increased by 34.05% YoY.

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live : Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline saw an increase of 9.39% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 34.05%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.81% and profit increased by 51.79%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 0.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.18% year-over-year. Despite this rise in expenses, the company's operating income experienced remarkable growth, up by 56.98% sequentially and 33.33% on an annual basis.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.85, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 34.15%. This positive performance has contributed to a market capitalization of 25676.06 Crores for Sumitomo Chemical India.

In the past week, the stock has seen a slight decline of -2.46%, although it has appreciated by 28.18% over the last six months and 29.01% year-to-date, demonstrating resilience in a fluctuating market.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, a consensus of 6 analysts covering the company shows 1 analyst recommending a Hold rating, 2 analysts suggesting a Buy, and 3 analysts advocating a Strong Buy, indicating a generally favorable outlook for the company's future performance.

The company's stock has demonstrated volatility with a 52-week high of 628.3 and a low of 336.1, highlighting potential investment opportunities in the current market landscape.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue988.3838.89+17.81%903.48+9.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.0565.55+0.77%58.88+12.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.7114.86+5.72%15.77-0.37%
Total Operating Expense758.74692.65+9.54%731.31+3.75%
Operating Income229.56146.23+56.98%172.17+33.33%
Net Income Before Taxes259.57171.06+51.75%195.49+32.78%
Net Income192.29126.68+51.79%143.45+34.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.852.54+51.57%2.87+34.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹192.29Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹988.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.