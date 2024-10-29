Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.05% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results Live : Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline saw an increase of 9.39% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 34.05%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.81% and profit increased by 51.79%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 0.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.18% year-over-year. Despite this rise in expenses, the company's operating income experienced remarkable growth, up by 56.98% sequentially and 33.33% on an annual basis.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.85, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 34.15%. This positive performance has contributed to a market capitalization of ₹25676.06 Crores for Sumitomo Chemical India.
In the past week, the stock has seen a slight decline of -2.46%, although it has appreciated by 28.18% over the last six months and 29.01% year-to-date, demonstrating resilience in a fluctuating market.
As of 29 Oct, 2024, a consensus of 6 analysts covering the company shows 1 analyst recommending a Hold rating, 2 analysts suggesting a Buy, and 3 analysts advocating a Strong Buy, indicating a generally favorable outlook for the company's future performance.
The company's stock has demonstrated volatility with a 52-week high of ₹628.3 and a low of ₹336.1, highlighting potential investment opportunities in the current market landscape.
Sumitomo Chemical India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|988.3
|838.89
|+17.81%
|903.48
|+9.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.05
|65.55
|+0.77%
|58.88
|+12.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.71
|14.86
|+5.72%
|15.77
|-0.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|758.74
|692.65
|+9.54%
|731.31
|+3.75%
|Operating Income
|229.56
|146.23
|+56.98%
|172.17
|+33.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|259.57
|171.06
|+51.75%
|195.49
|+32.78%
|Net Income
|192.29
|126.68
|+51.79%
|143.45
|+34.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.85
|2.54
|+51.57%
|2.87
|+34.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹192.29Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹988.3Cr
