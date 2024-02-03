Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/

Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.53% YoY

Livemint

Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 28.08% YoY & profit decreased by 39.53% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.08% & the profit decreased by 39.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 40.01% and the profit decreased by 61.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.47% q-o-q & increased by 2.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 71.13% q-o-q & decreased by 54.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.23% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, -2.14% return in the last 6 months, and -0.32% YTD return.

Currently, Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of 20103.09 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 482 & 371 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue542.02903.48-40.01%753.65-28.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.958.88-8.47%52.35+2.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.1215.77+2.19%11.39+41.5%
Total Operating Expense492.32731.31-32.68%644.61-23.62%
Operating Income49.7172.17-71.13%109.05-54.42%
Net Income Before Taxes75.35195.49-61.46%120.91-37.68%
Net Income54.71143.45-61.86%90.48-39.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.12.87-61.67%1.81-39.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹54.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹542.02Cr

