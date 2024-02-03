Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.53% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.08% & the profit decreased by 39.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 40.01% and the profit decreased by 61.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.47% q-o-q & increased by 2.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 71.13% q-o-q & decreased by 54.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.23% Y-o-Y.
Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, -2.14% return in the last 6 months, and -0.32% YTD return.
Currently, Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of ₹20103.09 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹482 & ₹371 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Sumitomo Chemical India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|542.02
|903.48
|-40.01%
|753.65
|-28.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.9
|58.88
|-8.47%
|52.35
|+2.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.12
|15.77
|+2.19%
|11.39
|+41.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|492.32
|731.31
|-32.68%
|644.61
|-23.62%
|Operating Income
|49.7
|172.17
|-71.13%
|109.05
|-54.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|75.35
|195.49
|-61.46%
|120.91
|-37.68%
|Net Income
|54.71
|143.45
|-61.86%
|90.48
|-39.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.1
|2.87
|-61.67%
|1.81
|-39.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹54.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹542.02Cr
