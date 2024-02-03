Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.53% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.08% & the profit decreased by 39.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 40.01% and the profit decreased by 61.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.47% q-o-q & increased by 2.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 71.13% q-o-q & decreased by 54.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.23% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, -2.14% return in the last 6 months, and -0.32% YTD return.

Currently, Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of ₹20103.09 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹482 & ₹371 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 542.02 903.48 -40.01% 753.65 -28.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.9 58.88 -8.47% 52.35 +2.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.12 15.77 +2.19% 11.39 +41.5% Total Operating Expense 492.32 731.31 -32.68% 644.61 -23.62% Operating Income 49.7 172.17 -71.13% 109.05 -54.42% Net Income Before Taxes 75.35 195.49 -61.46% 120.91 -37.68% Net Income 54.71 143.45 -61.86% 90.48 -39.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.1 2.87 -61.67% 1.81 -39.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹54.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹542.02Cr

