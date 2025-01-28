Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results 2025:Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.43% & the profit increased by 58.93% YoY. Profit at ₹86.95 crore and revenue at ₹641.92 crore.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.05% and the profit decreased by 54.78%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.47% q-o-q & increased by 26.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 62.08% q-o-q & increased by 75.15% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.74 for Q3 which increased by 58.18% Y-o-Y.
Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 1.92% return in the last 1 week, -5.23% return in last 6 months and -5.04% YTD return.
Currently, the Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of ₹25249.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹628.3 & ₹336.1 respectively.
As of 28 Jan, 2025 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 28 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
Sumitomo Chemical India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|641.92
|988.3
|-35.05%
|542.02
|+18.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.34
|66.05
|+3.47%
|53.9
|+26.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.06
|15.71
|+21.32%
|16.12
|+18.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|554.87
|758.74
|-26.87%
|492.32
|+12.71%
|Operating Income
|87.05
|229.56
|-62.08%
|49.7
|+75.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|116.5
|259.57
|-55.12%
|75.35
|+54.61%
|Net Income
|86.95
|192.29
|-54.78%
|54.71
|+58.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.74
|3.85
|-54.81%
|1.1
|+58.18%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
