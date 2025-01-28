Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 58.93% YOY, profit at ₹86.95 crore and revenue at ₹641.92 crore

Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results 2025:Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.43% & the profit increased by 58.93% YoY. Profit at ₹86.95 crore and revenue at ₹641.92 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.05% and the profit decreased by 54.78%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.47% q-o-q & increased by 26.79% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 62.08% q-o-q & increased by 75.15% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.74 for Q3 which increased by 58.18% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 1.92% return in the last 1 week, -5.23% return in last 6 months and -5.04% YTD return.

Currently, the Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of ₹25249.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹628.3 & ₹336.1 respectively.

As of 28 Jan, 2025 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 641.92 988.3 -35.05% 542.02 +18.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.34 66.05 +3.47% 53.9 +26.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.06 15.71 +21.32% 16.12 +18.24% Total Operating Expense 554.87 758.74 -26.87% 492.32 +12.71% Operating Income 87.05 229.56 -62.08% 49.7 +75.15% Net Income Before Taxes 116.5 259.57 -55.12% 75.35 +54.61% Net Income 86.95 192.29 -54.78% 54.71 +58.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.74 3.85 -54.81% 1.1 +58.18%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.