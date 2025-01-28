Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 58.93% YOY, profit at ₹86.95 crore and revenue at ₹641.92 crore

Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results 2025:Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 18.43% & the profit increased by 58.93% YoY. Profit at 86.95 crore and revenue at 641.92 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.05% and the profit decreased by 54.78%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.47% q-o-q & increased by 26.79% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 62.08% q-o-q & increased by 75.15% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 1.74 for Q3 which increased by 58.18% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 1.92% return in the last 1 week, -5.23% return in last 6 months and -5.04% YTD return.

Currently, the Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of 25249.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of 628.3 & 336.1 respectively.

As of 28 Jan, 2025 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue641.92988.3-35.05%542.02+18.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.3466.05+3.47%53.9+26.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.0615.71+21.32%16.12+18.24%
Total Operating Expense554.87758.74-26.87%492.32+12.71%
Operating Income87.05229.56-62.08%49.7+75.15%
Net Income Before Taxes116.5259.57-55.12%75.35+54.61%
Net Income86.95192.29-54.78%54.71+58.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.743.85-54.81%1.1+58.18%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
