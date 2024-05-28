Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.09% YOY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.09% YOY

Livemint

Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.7% YoY & profit increased by 52.09% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live

Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.7% & the profit increased by 52.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.39% and the profit increased by 100.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.8% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 148.31% q-o-q & increased by 85.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.2 for Q4 which increased by 52.44% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 8.69% return in the last 1 week, 14.62% return in last 6 months and 10.6% YTD return.

Currently the Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of 22012.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 449 & 336.1 respectively.

As of 28 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue674.2542.02+24.39%650.12+3.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total59.1853.9+9.8%54.46+8.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.7716.12+4.06%14.04+19.5%
Total Operating Expense550.79492.32+11.88%583.59-5.62%
Operating Income123.4149.7+148.31%66.53+85.48%
Net Income Before Taxes148.875.35+97.48%81.62+82.3%
Net Income109.754.71+100.51%72.13+52.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.21.1+100%1.44+52.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹109.7Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹674.2Cr

