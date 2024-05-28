Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.09% YOY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.7% YoY & profit increased by 52.09% YoY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.7% & the profit increased by 52.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.39% and the profit increased by 100.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.8% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 148.31% q-o-q & increased by 85.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.2 for Q4 which increased by 52.44% Y-o-Y.

Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 8.69% return in the last 1 week, 14.62% return in last 6 months and 10.6% YTD return.

Currently the Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of ₹22012.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹449 & ₹336.1 respectively.

As of 28 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Sumitomo Chemical India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 674.2 542.02 +24.39% 650.12 +3.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 59.18 53.9 +9.8% 54.46 +8.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.77 16.12 +4.06% 14.04 +19.5% Total Operating Expense 550.79 492.32 +11.88% 583.59 -5.62% Operating Income 123.41 49.7 +148.31% 66.53 +85.48% Net Income Before Taxes 148.8 75.35 +97.48% 81.62 +82.3% Net Income 109.7 54.71 +100.51% 72.13 +52.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.2 1.1 +100% 1.44 +52.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹109.7Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹674.2Cr

