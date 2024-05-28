Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.09% YOY

Sumitomo Chemical India Q4 Results Live : Sumitomo Chemical India declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.7% & the profit increased by 52.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.39% and the profit increased by 100.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.8% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 148.31% q-o-q & increased by 85.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.2 for Q4 which increased by 52.44% Y-o-Y.
Sumitomo Chemical India has delivered 8.69% return in the last 1 week, 14.62% return in last 6 months and 10.6% YTD return.
Currently the Sumitomo Chemical India has a market cap of ₹22012.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹449 & ₹336.1 respectively.
As of 28 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 28 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Sumitomo Chemical India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|674.2
|542.02
|+24.39%
|650.12
|+3.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|59.18
|53.9
|+9.8%
|54.46
|+8.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.77
|16.12
|+4.06%
|14.04
|+19.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|550.79
|492.32
|+11.88%
|583.59
|-5.62%
|Operating Income
|123.41
|49.7
|+148.31%
|66.53
|+85.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|148.8
|75.35
|+97.48%
|81.62
|+82.3%
|Net Income
|109.7
|54.71
|+100.51%
|72.13
|+52.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.2
|1.1
|+100%
|1.44
|+52.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹109.7Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹674.2Cr
